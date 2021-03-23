The New Nodaway Humane Society is holding its second annual Paws Fore Paws golf tournament Saturday, April 10, to raise money to go toward helping take care of sheltered animals in Maryville and surrounding areas.
The golf tournament is for anyone in the community who is looking to play in a four-person scramble at the Maryville Country Club. Individual registration is $50 a person or $200 a team.
They have tee times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. where competitors can win prizes like Maryville Park and Recreation passes, gift cards from businesses around town and more.
Wes Rockwood, secretary and member on the Board of Directors, is in charge of putting together this event for the community. The first event was scheduled last year right as COVID-19 mitigation was put into place, and the event was rescheduled multiple times. He said he is hoping that the event turnout this year is much higher to raise more money for the shelter.
“This year has been especially difficult to raise money with the lack of in-person things going on,” Rockwood said. “This is just a way for us to raise some money outside and share the story of what the shelter does and get more people involved.”
Last year, the Humane Society raised around $3,000, but this year they are projected to raise anywhere from $5,000 to $6,000. They currently have 19 teams of four signed up for the tournament but still have spots available at the 9 a.m. time slot.
The money that is raised from this tournament goes to keeping the New Nodaway Humane Society a no-kill shelter and caring for the animals.
“We are about twice the size that we were last year for participants and money committed to be raised so far,” Rockwood said. “Hopefully we aren’t done raising money.”
He said the New Nodaway Humane Society has had a lot of support from the community through sign-ups, sponsorships and prize donations for the event.
“We hope to keep this going for as long as it is sustainable and that we can get the support for the event from the community,” Rockwood said.
This event is different from their past fundraisers because of mitigation measures. The golf tournament also allows them to reach a different group of people in Maryville than they traditionally would with other fundraisers.
“This event is a new way to engage individuals and get support from a different audience of people than our traditional events,” Rockwood said. “It’s just a new group of people that can become aware of what we do.”
Rockwood said that the community’s support and donations are vital to the shelter’s ability to continue to care for all animals that are housed at the Humane Society. By fundraising and getting donations, the shelter is able to financially care for all animals that come through their doors and run as a no-kill shelter rather than a low-kill shelter.
