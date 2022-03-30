For decades, the Missouri State Public Defender System has been underfunded and understaffed with state attorneys overloaded with cases.
Ryan Williams, the district defender for the 4th Judicial Circuit, started his career in public defense in 2017 and has been at offices where he had to handle more than 70 cases at a time.
“The bottom line is whether or not we can provide ethical representation to our clients,” he said. “It's easy to do when you have, you know, five, 10, 25, maybe 30 cases. But once you start getting 50 plus, it becomes harder to put the amount of time that you need into each case because you're constantly fielding calls from clients and their families and talking to witnesses.”
In order to spread out the caseload, having adequate staffing plays a large part in accurate representation.
“I came from the Chillicothe office, and I know that the office has had openings since, I believe, March of last year that they're still trying to get filled,” Williams said.
Kelly Miller, the district defender for the 43rd Judicial Circuit, is based in Chillicothe. There are supposed to be nine attorneys to defend the 10 counties covered by the 43rd Circuit. Of those nine spots, two of them remain open.
Miller said the nine attorneys take on around 75 cases at a time, and there are negative impacts on the cases when public defenders have to take on more.
“It requires you to go ahead and prioritize, you know, what is vital and what would be helpful, but you can't get to,” Miller said. “So that's, that's kind of the, you know, the quandary that we are at, at this point, until we get fully staffed.”
In February 2020, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit against Missouri putting people charged with crimes on waitlists as they waited for public defenders to represent them. After being dubbed unconstitutional, Missouri had to come up with a way to fix the long line of people needing to be represented.
“If the state of Missouri cannot afford to hire enough public defenders to properly represent all indigent defendants, it should either reallocate its resources accordingly or significantly decrease the number of people it chooses to prosecute in criminal court,” said Jason Williamson, deputy director of the ACLU’s Criminal Law Reform Project, in a press release from the ACLU.
Mary Fox, Missouri public defender director, helped to end the waitlist by spearheading the Missouri Justice Fellowship Program, a $3.6 million initiative to bring 53 new public defenders to the judicial districts throughout Missouri.
The program is meant to hire young attorneys to start off their careers in the public defender system during a two-year commitment period. During that time, they will work cases and receive additional training and seminars to further their careers.
Though the fellowship was meant to bring more people into the defender system, Fox said there are currently 40 to 50 vacancies. She partially credits this to the “Great Resignation.”
The Great Resignation refers to the increase of American workers who decided to leave their jobs since spring of last year. In December, there were a total of 4.3 million people who had quit their jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, leading to employers struggling to retain workers and keep spots filled.
“I think we filled 43 of those 53, but in the meantime, we have had people who were already working for us resign or retire,” Fox said. “So when you combine the two, we brought new people in, but we've had people that we've had with us leave. And so we are still running into trouble with that.”
Fox said that with people leaving, they are having to make up for those vacancies while still trying to get ahead by hiring new attorneys.
Another part of the $3.6 million for public defenders is going toward a pay raise. Fox said Missouri public defenders start out at $52,000 a year and move up to around $70,000.
“Four or five years ago, we really had a much smaller budget than we do now. But since we were able to get those additional funds, we were able to increase the salaries of a lot of people, and that's led to higher retention,” Williams said.
Though this funding helps pay defenders more, working at a private practice can start lawyers anywhere from $60,000 to $70,000, according to The Missouri Bar. Nonetheless, Williams thinks the pay raise helps keep defenders.
“It's just not competitive with a lot of other attorney positions. People aren't generally going to come here, you know, kind of for that salary,” Williams said. “So when we really bumped those numbers up, I think we have seen an increase in retention.
These vacancies, though, may not be solely tied to pay and turnover.
Despite around 20% of the U.S. population living in rural communities, only 2% of small law practices are in those areas, according to South Dakota Law Review.
“Part of the issue is, in some of these rural areas, we don't have people that are wanting to practice law or to maybe move up here and live in these smaller areas,” Williams said. “So, even though we have these spots approved, we can't necessarily always get them filled.”
The lack of desire or motivation to be a public defender in a rural area can cause a legal desert, leading to defenders being spread thin to represent people charged with crimes.
“The bottom line is we need to be able to provide effective assistance to our clients,” Williams said. “If we have too many cases, we can't do that.”
With the Missouri Justice Fellowship Program, along with the additional funding, Missouri has ended its waitlist but is still looking to fill the vacant attorney positions.
“The attorneys who work for us are the best criminal defense attorneys in Missouri,” Fox said. “They're skilled practitioners, they care about their clients, and they do an excellent job. They are typically the attorneys that you will find in the courtroom trying cases and the attorneys that you will find in the appellate courts arguing appeals and making law.”
