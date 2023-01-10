During the Nov. 8 election, Amendment 3 was passed which legalizes the usage of recreational marijuana in Missouri. Northwest will still be enforcing the current rules and regulations regarding marijuana usage.
Amanda Cullin, interim chief of University Police Department, said no one can use or distribute marijuana on the Northwest campus.
“Federal law precedes state law,” Cullin said. “There will not be a change in policy on campus.”
Northwest will continue to follow the federal law because of the federal funding the campus receives, such as federal aid, grants and contracts for research. All forms of marijuana are not allowed, including dried and unprocessed marijuana and infused products. Northwest is a part of the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act and the Drug-Free Workplace Act.
The federal law classifies marijuana as a substance with a high risk of substance abuse and little medical benefits, which is why it is illegal on a federal level.
Though marijuana was legalized, Cullin said she does not think the amount of violations of rules on campus regarding marijuana will increase.
“I think the presence of marijuana in our community, within the Maryville community, will increase,” Cullin said. “I think our job is to educate the campus community on the expectations and the policies that we’re required to follow. I do not anticipate a huge increase.”
The current rules regarding marijuana state that no possession of illegal drugs is allowed. The punishment for use without a medical card under the new age of 21 will stay the same. Medical marijuana is still not allowed on campus. The punishments for students include losing Federal Student Aid, suspension from an academic program or expulsion from the University. Employees are subject to termination from their job.
All violators are subject to the state and federal punishments as well, which includes being imprisoned and fines. Campus visitors in violation will be told to leave and subject to all state and federal punishments even if the visitor is over the legal age of 21.
“The city of Maryville as well as campus has a no-smoking policy, and that will still remain in effect and impactful,” Cullin said.
Northwest is an active member of Partners in Prevention, which is a Missouri program dedicated to educating and creating substance abuse free campuses. Cullin said this is a good program for students to be aware of because of what it does all across Missouri. It does not only cover substance abuse, but mental health as a whole.
“I would encourage you to look into Missouri Partners in Prevention with a coalition on campuses across Missouri, and they educate as well as support prevention efforts,” Cullin said.
There are no updates to the prevention efforts on campus since Cullin said the efforts have been effective at keeping the rates of marijuana possession on campus down.
UPD wants to keep educating the Northwest students on the use of drugs even after Amendment 3 passed. Though recreational marijuana is now legal for adults over 21, the UPD wants students to be aware of the outcomes of use and that the rules and regulations on campus are going to stay the same.
