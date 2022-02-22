In honor of Black History Month, Dr. Mercy Dickson will be coming from Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri, to talk to Northwest students about healthcare and its effects on people of color.
Dickson received one of the first Ohio COVID-19 vaccines. She is an emergency medicine physician and said she is passionate about inclusion, diversity, non-oppressive practices and health. During her final year of residency at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, she was co-director of the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Committee of Emergency Medicine.
Dickson’s speech will take place 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom.
Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett said the Office of Diversity and Inclusion has established a partnership with Mosaic Life Care. Through this partnership, Northwest invited Dickson as a guest speaker.
The theme of Black History Month for 2022 is “Black Health and Wellness.”
“It’s not that Black people don’t have access to health care; it’s because they still lack trust in the health care,” Mallett said.
One example Mallett gave was the Tuskegee Experiment, which lasted from 1932 to 1972. This study was conducted on 600 Black men; 399 of them had syphilis. These men were provided with no effective care and were given placebos instead of penicillin. As a result, they experienced severe health problems, such as blindness, mental impairment or death.
Events like the Tuskegee Experiment cause the lack of trust between the Black community and hospitals.
“Building trust is going to take a lot of collaboration and communication,” Mallett said.
There is hope that with this year’s topic, a door can be opened to engage in these types of conversations.
Northwest student Kayla Belshe said she was looking forward to attending Dickson’s speech.
“I’m interested in the information that she’s going to give us and the kind of experiences that she’s going to bring to the table,” Belshe said.
Mallett said he hopes everyone attends Dickson’s speech, which is free to the public.
“It is important for everyone, regardless of color, gender, race, sexual orientation, to attend these events and understand the importance of these events,” Mallett said.
