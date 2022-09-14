The Northwest Board of Regents approved the presidential search prospectus to begin the process of the presidential search, and approved a bonus for Northwest faculty, at its Sept. 8 meeting.
After input meetings were held Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 and a survey was sent out to allow the community, faculty, staff and student to give feedback on the qualifications expected of a new president, Anthem Executive — the firm selected for Northwest’s presidential search — and University Marketing compiled a list of characteristics and requirements to be sent out to potential candidates for the position.
Michael Ballew from Anthem Executive said after the open forum input sessions and looking at the 221 responses on the survey, Anthem met with the Presidential Search Committee and other groups to help make this prospectus.
“The feedback from the surveys really reflected what we heard in the in-person forums, there were really no surprises,” Ballew said. “One thing that continues to emerge loud and clear, and, you know, I hate to keep repeating what John (Moore) said here, but there was a clear love that everybody has for Northwest.”
Everything that was said in the forums were not included on the prospectus, but Ballew said they tried to capture the spirit of what everyone was looking for in a new president.
The 11-page document outlines the tasks the next president will be responsible for as well as desired and required traits. Some of the required traits are having a minimum of five years of experience in upper-level administration, requirement of a terminal degree, the willingness to lead fundraising efforts and having commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Ballew said someone who was dedicated to diversity and inclusion was echoed throughout almost all of the input sessions that were held in August.
Some of the desired traits of a new president highlighted in the prospectus was having a record of successfully leading an organization, experience in high education administration and experience in a classroom of a post-secondary institution.
“You’re not going to find someone who has every single thing, but we strive for that, and we get as close as we possibly can, and we help the committee narrow down from there,” Ballew said.
Not only does the document outline what Northwest is looking for in a candidate, but also what Northwest and Maryville have to offer. Northwest Academic programs and the hands-on learning experience opportunities were highlighted along with the success of athletic programs.
This prospectus is on the Northwest website and will be distributed to potential candidates for the position.
Regent Chair John Moore said he will be holding Zoom sessions with anyone from the Northwest community who has an interest in hearing an update sometime during the week of Sept. 19.
Moore said it would probably be around eight to 10 weeks before the firm starts hearing back from candidates, but he will be holding that session nonetheless to answer questions and provide an overview of where things stand.
Employee Retention Payment
After looking at the prospectus, the Regents went on to approve a $1,500 bonus for employees. This cost is estimated to be around $1.8 million for this one-time payment.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick said this payment would be funded through one-time budget savings that were made predominantly through COVID-19 when money was saved through not traveling and lower utility costs.
This one-time retention payment is for employees who are benefit-eligible. Employees must be employed as of Oct. 1 and must stay employed through Feb. 1, 2023. Employees also can’t be involved in an active Performance Improvement Plan as of Oct. 1.
“We know about 170 employees will receive it, but we do anticipate that 95% plus will be eligible,” Carrick said.
Interim President Clarence Green said this is something he thinks everyone is very passionate about.
“...We know the charge in the direction that the Board of Regents has given us to really address total compensation,” Green said. “So, this is a first step, but we don’t plan to negate our efforts toward compensation moving forward.”
Payments are tentatively scheduled for Feb. 28, 2023.
Other Board of Regents Business:
Regents approved the appointments of 17 adjunct instructors and one full-time faculty member.
Regents approved the appointment of a new University Police Department Officer Tanner McKinney.
Carrick presented what Northwest's state appropriation requests will be for Fiscal Year 2024. These requests include funds for campus infrastructure, money for the Dairy program through the School of Agricultural Sciences for things like the micro-creamery facility and milking barn upgrades, and renovation of Brown Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.