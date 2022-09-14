Maryville City Council continued its discussion on the draft budget for Fiscal Year 2023 in preparation for finalizing the budget at its Sept 26 meeting.
City Manager Greg McDanel spearheaded a discussion on the budget at the council’s Sept. 12 meeting noting the city’s capital improvement funds and its comprehensive plan, which includes multiple different softwares.
Within the budget for the comprehensive plan, an item line was for the addition of NeoGov software. NeoGov is a resource that specializes in helping streamline processes for human resource departments specifically in the public sector.
Human Resource Manager Roxanne Reed said she’d been doing research on how to make human resource processes more efficient in Maryville.
“Being a department of one, it’s hard to keep up with everything, but this would help with applicant tracking and allowing people to apply, submit an application online,” Reed said. “We don’t have that capability through our website right now.”
With the approval of this line of the budget, Reed said this would help the department be more structured with the onboarding of employees by allowing them to upload employment documents as well.
Other software mentioned in the budget discussion was the continuation of software for the finance department, new asset management software for public works and a new piece of software for the cemetery.
Public Works Director Matthew Smith said the department has large data sets that require a larger computer to work with. This budget item would be for a high-power computer that will allow it to do 3D modeling and work with city-wide data sets.
The addition of CemSite software was also included in the draft of the next fiscal year after feedback from city staff. City Clerk Stacy Wood said the staff spends an abundance of time communicating with people when trying to help them find loved ones in the cemeteries in town.
“I spend a lot of time researching with someone who is trying to find somebody, who is looking for cemetery plots, and it’s a lot of back and forth because they aren’t able to physically see something,” Wood said.
Wood said the current mapping system is run through an Excel spreadsheet. With the addition of this software, it would allow citizens and staff to have an easier system of finding loved ones within the cemeteries and also will help those who may be interested in buying a plot.
Community Hangar at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said the city is budgeting for a study to be done at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport for the first phase of an addition of a community hangar.
Heiland said the hangar would be used mainly for long-term storage for local community members who want to store their planes. The new hangar will also have room for helicopter and jet storage, which Maryville currently has no option for.
With the completion of the runway obstruction removal projects, Heiland said this is now the No. 1 priority for the airport.
The money for this study will come from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program through Non-Primary Entitlement funds. NPE Funds allocate $150,000 every year in which the funds are able to be used for the following three years.
Heiland said the city is looking at using the remaining $76,000 from the 2019 allocation as well as dipping into the 2020 funds for this project.
“What the goal is is to use the full 2019 NPE funds as well as probably a little portion of the 2020 to get this designed, then we’ll be looking at budgeting the construction of a community hangar in (Fiscal Year) ‘23 or ‘24 budget with that,” Heiland said.
Other City Council Business:
McDanel said the construction on South Main Street is still on track for completion in Spring 2023.
McDanel said the Pilot Water Treatment Plant began running this week and there is hope for usable data to start being collected within the next week or two. This data is the first step in the designing and construction of a new full-size water treatment facility.
The council approved a community outreach event by Laura Street Baptist Church 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be a street closure from South Laura Street from First Street to Jenkins Street, East Jenkins Street to South Laura Street to South Mattie Street, and from South Mattie Street from East Jenkins Street to First Street.
The council approved the Music Off Main event from the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17. During the event there will be a closure of Third Street from Main Street to Buchanan Street from 3-7:30 p.m.
The council approved the Downtown Trick or Treat event Oct. 27 along with the closure of downtown roads from 4 - 8 p.m.
