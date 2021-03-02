Maryville has set a $25.7 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year — increasing its spending by about $1.7 million from the 2020 fiscal year budget of $24 million — providing a window into the city’s spending priorities.
The city’s plan includes nearly $1.8 million for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. This project is a 1.5-mile reconstruction of South Main Street to improve traffic flow, provide pedestrian amenities and better aesthetic value in the part of town that makes up for 62% of all retail sales and offers nearly 40 acres of undeveloped commercial property.
In December 2018, the city received a $10.5 million federal grant with the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development. Money the city is spending this fiscal year on the project is a required local match for the grant and will decrease the Capital Improvement Fund by 77.5%. This project serves as the city’s first strategic goal for the fiscal year.
Strengthening the economy by promoting and elevating local tourism assets is what the city has its sights set on for its second strategic goal with $779,500 in the budget. Wayfinding signage accounts for $183,000 of the total allotted amount.
A large portion of the second goal will be put toward improvements at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park, which serves as the city’s largest economic driver, with a 2015 study showing the facility accounted for $9.6 million annual economic impact. The RV campground has $450,000 dedicated to it for park expansion and another $130,000 for boat dock expansion and replacement, which the City Council approved a contract for Feb. 22. The remaining budget is allocated toward various facility maintenance and updates.
Another economic driver for the city is the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, a partnership with the University where the city put $3.5 million toward its construction. In 2019, the fieldhouse saw 30,000 attendees and five intercollegiate indoor track meets, which led to all local hotel occupancies at 100% for each meet. A transient guest tax voters passed in 2016, placing a 5% tax increase on hotel stays, aided in funding for local tourism initiatives.
The Downtown Signal Replacement Project, with $437,820 in the 2021 fiscal year budget, a part of the city’s third focus area, is already projected to go over budget with an $880,775 contract approved for the undertaking at a recent City Council meeting. This project will replace the traffic signals downtown located at Third and Main and Fourth and Main streets that were added in 2008 for temporary use. The replacement will include new traffic signals with permanent mast arms.
“Right now we are looking for ways to cost-save without cutting the quality of the project,” City Manager Greg McDanel said. “In the meantime, we have several major projects that are opening up for construction bids, which will allow us to determine how much financial savings we will have on other projects.”
The city’s fourth strategic goal is to improve community livability and quality of life with $2.9 million budgeted. Maryville Public Safety is included in this goal, with $1.3 million planned for purchasing a new aerial ladder truck to replace an existing 1981 Sutphen unit that is beyond its useful life. A total of $400,000 is included in the budget for water and sewer infrastructure.
Every year, the City Council meets with administrative city staff in an open session to review current strategic goals and set or continue goals for the next fiscal year. Four out of the five strategic goals for fiscal year 2021 are a continuation from fiscal year 2020.
“That’s typical; throughout a fiscal year there are only so many goals that can be accomplished,” McDanel said. “We certainly make progress towards those goals, but most adopted goals tend to be a two to three year period.”
The city’s final strategic goal outlined in the fiscal year 2021 budget is $120,000 to enhance source water protection efforts and management practices at Mozingo Lake. Mozingo Lake, constructed in 1994, serves as both the primary water source for Maryville and surrounding areas and an asset for the local economy as it drives tourism. The city has identified protection and management of the Mozingo watershed as top priority.
The accomplished strategic goal removed from this fiscal year’s budget was the construction of the new Maryville Public Safety building.
The city conservatively estimates it will receive $22.5 million in revenue, a $734,819 increase from an estimated $21,842,045 collected in fiscal year 2020. According to the 2021 budget document, a majority of the increase can be attributed to an anticipated 10% increase to water utility rates in order to continue improvements on the system.
