In a 2011 study among college students, 42% of students who experienced abuse said they didn’t tell anyone. All students hear are stories about it, and they are rarely taught how to deal with or tell if they are in the state of a violent relationship.
It's On Us will be hosting its annual Clothesline Project for survivors from Oct. 7-14. The survivors will be able to share their stories and hang up the clothes that were worn in the events of violence.
It's On Us is a local chapter of the national nonprofit organization that specializes in violence prevention. It meets every other Thursday at 4 p.m. in the First Family Dining Room in the J.W. Jones Student Union.
The organization was founded in September 2014 as an initiative of the Obama-Biden Administration. It allowed schools to start chapters on campus to help prevent, learn and provide resources and support for survivors. This organization has grown into one of the largest programs dedicated to college sexual assault prevention and survivor support.
Madelyn Cline is the secretary of It's On Us and has been a part of the organization for two years.
“I would say I have learned a lot from this organization. I have learned that there are a lot of things that I would’ve never thought about myself until it happens to someone you care about,” Cline said. “There is a lot people that will say ‘I will do this this and this immediately,’ but you get into your fight or flight mode and most of the time people flight or they freeze.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the organization has started the month with Sex in the Station. This event gives peers the opportunity to learn and ask questions about consent, safe sex and the hard topics of violence.
Clothes will be hung up by the Memorial Bell Tower, and students can stop and view and read about the feelings they felt during the event or after. Last year's shirts had a variety of different inspirational words written on them. Shirts were scattered with poems and messages from survivors, like “Drunk consent does not equal consent.” These messages will be written across different colored shirts that represent different types of domestic violence.
White shirts are in memory of people who have died due to violence. Yellow or beige correspond with battered or assaulted victims. Red, pink or orange are for survivors of rape and sexual assault.
Blue or green represents survivors of incest or child sexual violence. Purple or lavender exemplifies people attacked because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Black is for people who are permanently handicapped as a result of violence or who were abused because they are disabled.
“The simple recognition from an organization on campus allows the safety for people to feel like ‘oh, this isn’t just me, I’m not the only one dealing with this here on campus,’” Cline said.
According to Rainn, 54% of sexual violence survivors are between the ages of 18-34.
Courtney Rowe is the president of It’s On Us, it's important to her to have an organization here at Northwest that gives survivors the opportunity to share and reclaim what has happened to them. She said she wants to make these issues prevalent on campus and make it known that this happens on campus and to college students.
“We give people the opportunity to share their story in the form of art. I think that’s really powerful,” Rowe said “It allows people to kind of reclaim in a way what happened to them and share their story and get their voices back from a time where they felt like it had been taken away completely.”
The organization encourages people to join in Engage Training Oct. 9 from 2-3:30 p.m. This training is a multi-level violence prevention strategy to reduce harm on campus related to drug use, alcohol use, discrimination and much more that play a big role in violence.
It’s On Us consistently looks for ways to expand its impact and help prevent violence on campus. It offers service work for students and hopes to bring in speakers to talk about sex trafficking, domestic and sexual violence.
“At the end of the day, if you stay silent, you are being compliant in the problem and talking about it, raising awareness, that is the first step. We are always looking for ways to expand that impact,” Rowe said.
