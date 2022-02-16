This past weekend, student’s who checked their emails found a message from Northwest. The email notified them that HEERF payments would once again be distributed this week.
HEERF funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was put into place to help higher education institutions serve students and ensure learning continues during the pandemic according to the U.S. Department of Education.
For the third distribution of HEERF funds, which was first approved by the Northwest Board of Regents to be appropriated in fall 2021, Northwest received just over $6.8 million to be appropriated to students over the course of the fall, spring and summer semesters for the 2021-22 school year.
All money given to students is meant to be used for any component of their cost of attendance at the University or for any emergency costs that are due to COVID-19. For the spring student disbursement, over $3.2 million dollars will be appropriated to over 6,900 students.
Students will be placed into three tiers of eligibility for HEERF funding, the same as the fall semester. The first tier is offering undergraduate, Pell Grant eligible students $1,100. The next tier is for undergraduate students with an estimated family contribution under $30,000 to be given $500. The final tier is for undergraduate students with an EFC of more than $30,000, online graduate students or international students to receive $250.
The money given to students from the HEERF funding will go back into their account that is on file for direct deposit on their Northwest account, or it can be given back through a check sent to their permanent address on file.
The inclusion of graduate and international students was a new addition to HEERF recipients for the 2021-22 school year and had mixed opinions.
Despite the controversy with the addition of the new groups of students, the Board approved the plan 6-1 at the Oct. 8 meeting.
On the other side of HEERF relief money, Northwest received just over $6.7 million right to the institution.
Assistant Vice President of Finance Mary Collins said the money appropriated to the University had been used for student grants, student housing, dining refunds, COVID-19 mitigation, protective equipment, and air quality equipment and enhancements.
“The COVID-19 relief funding has afforded Northwest the opportunity to focus on the safety of our campus, considering both students and employees, as well as continual operations to maximize the learning environment and experience,” Collins said.
