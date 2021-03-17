New Missourian Logo

March 5

There is an open investigation for harassment at Franken Hall.

March 11

There is a closed investigation for a drug law violation at Millikan Hall.

March 13

There is an open investigation for harassment at Franken Hall.

March 14

There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Tower Suites West.

March 15

There is an open investigation for stealing at Hudson Hall.

March 16

There is an open investigation for stealing at B.D. Owens Library.

Maryville Public Safety

Feb. 27

There was a structure fire on the 31000 block of Sunset Lane.

Feb. 28

There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 100 block of North Vine Street.

March 3

There was a grass fire on the 24000 block of 315th Street.

March 8

There was a recovered license plate on the 100 block of West Ninth Street.

March 9

There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

The Maryville Fire Department assisted in a vehicle accident on State Highway V and Hawk Road.

March 10

There was a grass fire on the 27000 block of Katydid Road.

There was a grass fire on State Highway F and 280th Street.

March 14

There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 600 block of North Mulberry Street.

There is an ongoing investigation for stealing on the 300 block of East Summit Drive.

