As a result of COVID-19, employers have struggled to recruit and maintain quality staff due to the inflation in the economy, this is no exception for Maryville Police Department
The Communications Division of MPD has suffered from this and has decided to take a step forward and request the city for higher wages for 911 dispatchers in hopes of peeking more employees.
Police Chief Ron Christian proposed a pay raise for NCRR employees during the quarterly meeting of the consolidation Sept. 6. The wage for dispatchers was previously $15.60, but as of Sept. 8 the Nodaway County Commissioners accepted raising the wage after training to $18.70, but depending on their expertise they can make up to $24.75.
Included in this accepted proposal other segments of MPD have received raises as well. Certified officers pay went from $16.75 to $18.27 and depending on the experience they can make up to $24.72. Training supervisors before made $17.86 and now can start at $20.95 and can make up to $28.37. Dispatch supervisors were making $23.72 after pay was raised to $30.34, but can range to $41.24.
In comparison to other counties, like St. Louis which has a little more than 1,000 more people than Nodaway County and Worth County combined, has dispatchers at a starting pay range of $21.55 to $26.18.
NRC was sitting at the low end of wages in comparison to other counties throughout Missouri, but has now moved in the middle range after the proposal.
With the addition of dispatching to Worth County, the NRC has a net revenue of $54,000 per year as of June 2022 which helped fund the cost for all these salary adjustments of $56,639.
Since moving to the new R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility in the middle of the pandemic, MPD has faced a decrease in employees. Christian said the department used to get quite a few people in for interviews, but now they barely get two people to come in for a position.
In the proposal, it outlined that this summer 2022 MPD has lost several part-time employees and one full-time. This caused other staff members, even including a firefighter, to take over those missing shifts. Christian said he hopes the pay increase will help attract more applicants to those positions.
911 professionals' pay has been compared to less stressful jobs that have more family-friendly hours which has made it difficult to keep employees. It has been observed by Christian that, due to experience levels, dispatchers are towards the lower end of the pay range.
“Our dispatchers are much more akin to first responders. They are extremely well trained. They have to be able to give lifesaving CPR over the phone, have to be able to ask a lot of medical questions over the phone,” Christian said. “There is a lot of training that goes into them. They really need to be viewed in a little more of a professional setting. So, to me, that merits corresponding wage adjustments.”
Traditional dispatchers are now training to become emergency medical dispatchers, which are medically certified. With that, there is a higher level of certification, training, stress and responsibility that comes with the job.
There is no education but a high school diploma needed to become a dispatcher. They are to become skilled in critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and multitasking in order, Christian explained.
Christian said dispatchers are required to take several free training classes for sexual harassment, medical, technicals and many more. This training takes about six to eight weeks, depending on the employee's availability, then three to four months where supervisors can trust dispatchers on the radio by themselves.
He described that each call is uniquely different, it can go from someone being in serious danger to the next being a complaint. He said the department needs people who can stay calm and collected in these situations.
“We are teaching you the skills that real-world wants you to know, how to think critically, how to be able to relate to people, work with people that are difficult sometimes. So, all those human interaction skills really are valuable,” Christian said.
