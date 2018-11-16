Maryville, MO (64468)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.