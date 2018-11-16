A Northwest student filed an anonymous sexual assault to the University Police Department.
The alleged sexual assault incident is reported to have occurred at roughly 3:30 a.m. Nov. 15 in Dieterich Hall.
University Police Chief Clarence Green said the victim did not want to go forward with criminal charges and the case is being handled by Title IX.
“We sent the information over to Title IX, it was just a small briefing but we have issued a report at this time,” Green said. “They (Title IX) have enough information to start.”
An alert was not sent out to the campus about the sexual assault because all involved parties had been taken into custody, not presenting to be an immediate threat.
