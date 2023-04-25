The Bridge, a non-denominational church, will be sponsoring the “Hope for Journey Conference,” which gives insight on how to better mentor and understand children with trauma.
The “Hope for Journey Conference,” coordinated by parent educator Erin Pohren and insurance agent Samantha Raasch, is a broadcast training event shared in households, organizations and churches. Show Hope is a faith-based nonprofit organization that runs the conference, which encourages and provides resources to parents and other caregivers to meet the everyday needs of children who are adopted or in foster care.
The conference is virtually available to buy from April 14 to June 30. It will be showing at The Bridge April 28-29, participants were required to register by April 25, tickets cost $30 per person or $50 per couple. It goes through five modules, and the first four are learning-based and are about an hour and a half long. The last module is about an hour long, it focuses on the gospel and trust-based relational intervention methods, meeting the relational and developmental needs of children and youth impacted by trauma.
“It makes you realize that sometimes when you raise a kiddo that's adopted, it's not always easy,” Pohren said. “It's not always what you thought it was gonna be, so knowing you’re not alone was a big part of it.”
Pohren has four daughters, and her youngest is adopted. She first heard about the conference in 2020 but was unable to attend at the time. She researched more information on the event and read a book called “The Connected Child: Bring Hope and Healing to Your Adoptive Family” by Karyn Purvis, David Cross and Wendy Sunshine.
The authors of this book are looked upon throughout the “Hope for Journey Conference,” using their methods and research.
In 2022, Pohren and a friend bought the virtual “Hope for Journey Conference” event and watched it from Pohren's home. She processed the overload of information and said that she knew she wanted to bring it to Maryville.
“This training is good for any child who has had trauma,” Pohren said. “Their behavior is maybe impacted.”
Prohren recommended her friend Raasch to participate in this training. Raasch has three kids, two of which are adopted. She also used to foster children but stopped last summer to focus on her children.
Raasch said there aren't a lot of resources for trauma in children in this area and feels this could be great training for more than just parents with adopted children. Raasch said the conference can further equip future and present foster parents, teachers and people who are interested in adopting.
She said she hopes this sheds light for foster and adoptive parents that they are not alone and they do have a community. This training is to make their homes more of a home.
The “Hope for Journey Conference” will start its first day with session one at 7 p.m. followed by an ice cream social afterward. Then, the second day will start at 8 a.m. with a provided breakfast then session two will begin at 8:30 to 9:50 a.m.
Session three starts at 10:15 and goes to 11:35 a.m. After this session, lunch will be provided for a lunch break and session four will start at 12:45 p.m. and go to 2:05 p.m. After session four, the conference will go through the gospel and trust-based relational intervention methods. The event will dismiss at 3 p.m.
“It was hard to watch, it brought up a lot of trauma for myself,” Raasch said. “I cried a lot, but it has helped a lot with my daughter. The training has helped me in the respect that now I know how to deal with certain behaviors in a different manner.”
