Update:
Alpha Kappa Lambda President Carter Stancil said in a email to The Missourian that he would not disclose to membership status of the individual in the sexual assault allegation due to the case 'being a Title IX situation.'
"This is between said member and the accuser," he said. "Due to this not being a chapter matter, I cannot disclose any information on this situation at hand, or else there would be grounds for lawsuits against not only myself, but against the chapter."
Original Story:
Over the weekend, social media platforms were flooded with posts and comments about a sexual assault allegation between a member of the Alpha Zeta chapter of Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity and another individual off campus. After a complaint was made to Maryville Police Department, there is now an ongoing investigation.
University Police Department said this was outside of its jurisdiction and the investigation will be handled through the MPD. Administration Secretary for Maryville Public Safety Christy Forney said the investigation is currently open and no charges have been made.
After the information of the allegation started to circulate on social media platforms, a group of students gathered at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Memorial Bell Tower for a peaceful protest in solidarity with the survivor. UPD Interim Police Chief Amanda Cullin said officers attended the protest.
Alpha Kappa Lambda President Carter Stancil released a statement Nov. 1 on behalf of the chapter on the organization’s Instagram page.
“After reviewing all the information, this is not a chapter matter, this is a Title IX situation between two individuals,” Stancil said.
He went on to say that this behavior is ‘heavily condemned and looked down upon’ throughout the chapter. He mentioned These Hands Don’t Hurt, the national service project that Alpha Kappa Lambda chapters around the country participate in against domestic violence in all forms, saying there is a ‘zero-tolerance policy with this sort of subject, as it is one of our main philanthropies.’
“I want to remind everyone listening that any sort of assault is not taken lightly and is dealt with immediately,” Stancil said. “...We will do everything we can, and support any victim in any way possible. That is a promise on my behalf and as an organization.”
The Delta Nu chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity posted on Instagram Nov. 1 in support of survivors of sexual assault and provided local and national resources those individuals.
“We, as the brothers of the Delta Nu chapter of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, condemn any and all acts of sexual assault,” the post said. “...we urge the university as well as the other chapters on campus to do the same and stand with us in solidarity to recognize the need for growth and change.”
The Northwest Office of Title IX and Equity did not comment in time for publication.
The Northwest Missourian will be updating this story as more information is released.
