Ethen Mark Bentley, 29, was scheduled to attend court virtually for initial arraignment March 1 on one charge of arson in the first degree — a charge given in relation to the fire that ensued Jan. 14 at the Nodaway County jail.
Bentley’s arraignment was rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. March 8 after 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Prokes spoke with Rachel Townsend, the defense attorney on the case, via video conference. Bentley was being transported from Buchanan County to Platte County at the time of proceedings and could not be present at the initial time scheduled.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office charged Bentley with the one count of arson after investigating the scene at the Nodaway County jail and reviewing footage from in-cell cameras where the fire took place.
A probable cause statement detailed what footage captured from the fire and described why they charged Bentley.
“It is your affiant’s opinion that Ethen Mark Bentley started a fire in the cell he was solely occupying at the time,” wrote Fire Investigator Jacob Denum of the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. “Mr. Bentley showed complete disregard for the other three inmates that were secured in close proximity to the fire.”
At the time of the fire, Bentley was being held in jail for an incident Jan. 6 where he was charged with two counts of first degree assault, one count of domestic assault, one count of first degree property damage and resisting a lawful stop.
