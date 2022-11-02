As absentee ballots are sent in and days count down toward election night Nov. 8, people are finalizing their votes not only for local representatives, but also for the U.S. State Senator, State Auditor and a seat in the House of Representatives for the Sixth Congressional District.
U.S. Senator
On the ballot, sits four different competitors for the U.S. State Senator: Eric Schmitt, Trudy Busch Valentine, Paul Venable and Johnathan Dine.
Schmitt is the Republican party candidate and has sat as Missouri’s attorney general since 2019. Before becoming the attorney general, Schmitt served as the Republican treasurer of Missouri from 2017-2019 and represented Missouri District 15 in the State Senate from 2008-2016.
During his campaign, Schmitt has held pride in defending the Trump administration during former President Donald Trump’s tenure and, according to his campaign website, has ‘fought for justice for Missourians against the radical left, Big Tech and even the Communist Party of China.’ When it comes to issues he wants to battle if he wins the U.S. State Senate seat, his campaign mentions that he wants to continue to hold China accountable for the spread of COVID, stop big tech companies from canceling conservatives on their platforms, save jobs by fighting to reinstate the Keystone XL Pipeline, support religious freedom and more.
Busch Valentine is the Democratic party candidate. Busch Valentine worked as a nurse for the Salvation Army Residence for Children and wants to continue her passion of helping others, specifically children. She is the daughter of the creators of Anheuser-Busch brewing companies. Busch Valentine grew up on a farm and said it’s what shaped who she is today.
Busch Valentine’s campaign starts with the legalization of recreational marijuana because of the funding benefits for veterans health care, drug and alcohol addiction treatment services and it would expunge all non-violent related crimes. She also is a supporter of fighting against the opioid epidemic, looks to improve quality and affordable healthcare and is an advocate for women’s rights. Her campaign website also outlines the support of local law enforcement and promises to ‘support robust funding for law enforcement and first responders to crack down on violent crime.’ On top of healthcare issues, she wants to raise the federal minimum wage and support legislation for labor unions.
Paul Venable is the Constitution party candidate who has over 30 years of experience in information technology services. He and his wife, Susan, hold public and private forums to educate others about the proper role of the government through founding documents. Venable’s campaign issues he is focusing on are definitizing the Constitution, having a Republican form of government, reinforcing property rights and more. Jonathan Dine is the Libertarian party candidate who works as a personal fitness trainer with Results Training and Nutrition. Dine ran for the U.S. Senate from Missouri in 2012 but lost in the general election.
State Auditor
There are three competitors gunning for the seat of Missouri State Auditor in the election this November: Alan Green, Scott Fitzpatrick and John Hartwig.
Green is the Democratic party representative on the ballot. Green served on the Missouri House of Representatives for District 67 from 2014-2021. Green also formerly served as the director of the Missouri Office of Equal Opportunity as well as a police officer and minister.
In his campaign, Green has been an advocate for being a watchdog for identifying where taxpayer dollars can be saved. Green’s campaign also outlined that he wants to retain the existing staff within the position of state auditor. Outside of staff, he said that he wants to educate the public on functions of the office by visiting all corners of the state, communicate what can be done and what can be audited, encourage communication about concerns, make the office more visible and focus on transparency, accountability and efficiency.
Fitzpatrick is the Republican party candidate who worked as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives for District 158 from 2013-2019. He also has worked as the House Budget Chairman as well as the State Treasurer.
Fitzpatrick’s campaign outlines the main points of fighting waste and fraud and blocking taxpayer funding for illegal immigrants. He emphasizes his time as House Budget Chairman when talking about making strides in those issues. Fitzpatrick also says that school district oversight is one of the issues he wants to combat in this position.
As auditor, he would want to review administrative costs and administrator salaries and measure the performance of those schools in relation to the money taxpayers are giving to them. When it comes to curriculum, he will work to make sure that Critical Race Theory and discussions surrounding sexual preferences and gender will be kept out of the classroom.
Hartwig is the Libertarian party candidate running for state auditor. Hartwig has been working as a certified public accountant for retail, wholesale, manufacturing, health professionals and more. Hartwig established his own practice that’s been running for over 50 years.
In his campaign for state auditor, Hartwig identified that he wanted to be an independent auditor for Republican and Democratic state officeholders since he has a unique view being a Libertarian candidate. He also said some of the policies he wants to initiate are a review of priorities based on requests from taxpayers and a reassessment of recruiting efforts for qualified auditors for staff. He wants to keep his office open for any information reporting potential waste, inefficiency and embezzlement of state assets. Hartwig said on his campaign website that he only wants to hold this position for one term, as he is a ‘strong believer in term limits on all officeholders.’
U.S. House of Representatives in the 6th Congressional District
There are three competitors running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 6th Congressional District: Sam Graves, Henry Martin and Edward “Andy” Maidment.
Graves is running for reelection to this seat after serving in this office since 2001. Before spending the last 21 years in the House of Representatives, he worked in the Missouri State Senate from 1995-2001, and before that was a farmer and a businessman.
Graves' campaign for this election highlights the points of financial discipline for Congress, cutting taxes, continuing tax reform — specifically for small businesses — and drafting legislation for farmers to compete in global markets. Being a family farmer from Tarkio, Missouri, Graves wants to help other farmers around Missouri be able to make a living by helping them with productivity and keep up with competitors on a global scale. Other campaign promises are to develop and consider all forms of energy to reduce reliance on foreign oil, making sure tax dollars aren’t used to fund abortions and to protect the Second Amendment.
Martin is the Democratic party candidate for the representative seat. He served in the U.S. Army during Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the Gulf War, as well as has had tours in Iraq and experience in the National Guard. After his time in the military, Martin became a math teacher and coached high school sports.
In his campaign, Martin hopes to work on the justice system through bail reform, mental health services and the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana. Martin is an advocate for the elimination of mandatory minimums for crimes and moving from that to rehabilitation programs. He also wants to focus on the internet and energy through helping rural communities keep up with technology and move to more renewable energy sources. Martin wants to continue to fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, work to get Medicare for all, promote responsible gun ownership and work on reforming actions to combat climate change.
Maidment is running for the representative seat for the Libertarian party. He is a retired U.S. Army officer and an information technology security professional. Maidment said on his campaign website that he is ‘not a politician’ and said there is a need for real change and that he is ‘ready to bring some.’
On his campaign website, he outlines four different values that he has: limited government, keep your money, peace and prosperity and accountability. When it comes to limited government, Maidment wants to eliminate federal departments that have no Constitutional basis like the Department of Education, Department of Commerce and Homeland Security. When it comes to taxes, Maidment said he believes that the government should have no business in taxing people and taking their income. He also wants to carry out peace and prosperity by ending U.S. presence in the Middle East. For accountability, Maidment thinks the national debt needs to be fixed.
