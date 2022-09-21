Families from far and close gathered on campus Sept 16, 17, and 18 to spend time with students and gain the Bearcat Nation experience since COVID-19.
Northwest has many traditions such as being home to the Missouri’s Aubritium, Walk-Out day, and homecoming but family weekend focuses on bringing families together. There were many challenges across campus such as COVID-19 that brought many changes to the beloved Family Weekend. However, this year, families were delighted to be back on campus that their students love so much — regardless of the rain.
The weekend was filled with free entertainment for families across campus. Friday night kicked off Family Weekend with Caribbean Night sponsored by the Students Activities Council. At the Memorial Bell Tower, families could play games and listen to live music by 1st Klass, a duo from Barbados. This duo brought a steel drum and shared freestyling capabilities. In an email to the Missourian, Student Involvement Coordinator Isabelle Talkington mentioned how 1st Klass was first discovered by SAC at National Association of Campus Activities conference
“This was my second year in this position for a Family Weekend, so I cannot speak to 2020. I feel that this year had so much excitement, and people were eager to participate. Last year was also a very fun year especially coming out of COVID,” Talkington said in an email.
Saturday was a busy day with many options of events for families to participate in. For the early risers, there was a 5K run sponsored by Northwest’s athletic trainers. This was followed by an all-you-can-eat breakfast from Chris Cakes where a record number of families were served a hot breakfast. This breakfast was free to families and sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement. SAC sponsored a street sign making station before the game started.
Maggie Calfee is a junior this year and doesn’t remember much about family weekend her freshman year. As Maryville locals, her parents, also Bearcat Alumni, have always made it a priority to go to the football games. Calfee mentioned she could even spot her mom in her seat from across the football field. This weekend, the Bearcats won 24-7 against the Central Missouri Mules.
“It was fun spending time with my family, and it was a really good game,” Calfee said.
Also at the football game, The Swink family was named Family of the Year, during halftime. Henry Swink, a sophomore international business major, nominated his family. Swink was awarded a $750 scholarship sponsored by Campus Dining.
After the Bearcats won the football game, over 150 family members and students gathered to play trivia. SAC sponsored Trivia Night with prizes for the winners. Northwest senior Taylor Murnahan hasn’t participated in the family weekend since her freshman year in 2019 because of covid and other obligations. Taylor’s mom made the trip to Northwest to see what being a Bearcat is all about.
“We like to do trivia back home, so she thought it would be really cool to do together,” Murnahan said. “It was fun to see everyone with their families, especially since I haven’t had a Family Weekend since Freshman year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.