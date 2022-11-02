Melinda Patton is the current County Clerk and will be running unopposed as a Republican in the Nov. 8 election.
Patton graduated from Northwest Missouri State in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was first appointed to the County Clerk position in 2017 to fulfill a vacated term. She was recommended to take on the position because she would make a good fit.
“I did some of my own research and looked into it and thought this is something I can definitely do,” Patton said. “I’m pretty organized. I’ve dealt with grants and government money before so to me it was a good fit and was looking for something new and challenging.”
A County Clerk is for the county commissioners. Patton takes their minutes, gets research done for them and assists commissioners in meetings and their agendas. She has many other duties than just helping the commissioners — like helping run the elections and doing reports like railroad, utilities, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is an annual report for school funds and more.
People come to her office for licenses for liquor, auctioneers or notaries. She is also the budget officer for the county where she prepares the annual county budget.
Patton thinks that elections and budget are the hardest part of her job, budget is a lot of numbers and files she has to put into a budget. Then elections are just chaotic and long. On odd years there are two elections and on even there are three. Since this is an even year, there was be one election in April for municipal and township, then in August the primary was held and in November there will be the general election.
“I think this position is important because what people don't realize is the clerk's office interacts with almost every other office in the county,” Patton said. “We can help facilitate some of the things they're trying to do. We are the business office so everybody's budget that they have, all the things that they are buying, those invoices come to us. Our office is important because of that, interactions with all those other offices to make day-to-day things go smoothly.”
Every day is different for Patton. Since it is election season, she has been focused on that, but every Tuesday and Thursday she is in with the commissioners.
“I’ve learned to be patient because you’re dealing with a lot of different personalities and attitudes,” said Patton.
