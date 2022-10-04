North Star Advocacy Center is a great local resource for anyone going through domestic violence, whether it be physical, sexual, emotional or financial abuse. But it’s not the only nearby resource for anyone going through any of those things. There’s the University’s Wellness Services, the Young Women’s Christian Association, and Southwest Iowa Families Inc.
To the north is the Southwest Iowa Families, a mental health service based in Clarinda, Iowa. Southwest Iowa Families has been serving children and their families for 27 years. It serves foster children, at-risk children and anyone else in southern Iowa. Its staff is specifically trained in mental health services and trauma focused behavioral therapy for children. Its mission is to “enhance the lives of children and their families in southwest Iowa.”
In 2019, Southwest Iowa Families served over 1,000 individuals in counseling over 5,098 hours. It provides southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri with abuse prevention services, helping children’s behavior in school improve and others.
The YWCA sits just off North Eighth Street and Jules Street in St. Joseph, just 45 minutes down the road. The YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism and empower women and thus get a lot of domestic abuse victims walking through its doors.
The St. Joseph YWCA has been in operation since 1888 and is one of the two within the state of Missouri. The YWCA offers shelter, counseling, housing services and outreach to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, helping women, men and children. It also provides teen programming, a childcare center and a teenage parent program. Last year, the St. Joseph location served over 1,600 women and children, from sheltering, counseling and other programs. The YWCA also answered 1,480 hotline calls in 2021.
Traci McChristy is the YWCA’s volunteer and outreach director and has worked with the St. Joseph location for 16 years. Originally starting off in the organization’s teenage parent program, McChristy said that over the years she’s learned a lot about domestic violence, such as why women often return to their abusers.
“It could be economic, they could be scared because they don’t want anything to happen to that pet that they have to leave behind, they worry about uprooting their kids and changing what they’re used to – their schedules, their routines,” McChristy said. “So there’s just so many reasons why a person doesn’t leave a domestic violence situation.”
All of the YWCA’s domestic violence advocates have been trained to help the abused create a safety plan for when they plan to leave their abusive partner or situation once and for all.
“That moment when they decide that they are leaving for good is the most dangerous time for them,” McChristy said. “So it’s important to have that safety plan in place.”
Another great resource for the abused is right here in town, the University Wellness Center. Wellness Services offers all kinds of counseling for anyone in any situation. Wellness Services offer traditional counseling, peer wellness coaching and for the emergencies, a crisis service, where students, faculty and staff can meet with a triage counselor at the Wellness Center during business hours or a 24-hour support line at (888) 279-8188. Scheduling a session with a Wellness Services counselor just takes a phone call..
On average, it takes women seven attempts to leave an abusive relationship. Over the years, McChristy has seen some of the same people walk into the YWCA’s doors more than once.
“When someone has been here, and they’ve gone back to their abuser, and they come here again, we treat them like it’s the first time,” McChristy said. “We don’t judge. Because we don’t know the reasoning, so we have to keep that in mind.”
The St. Joseph YWCA has continuously served over 500 women a year and have given shelter to those in need for over 16,000 nights. Its facility is located at 304 N. 8th street. To call its crisis hotline, call 800-653-1477.
