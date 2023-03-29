Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
March 26
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall.
March 24
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Phillips Hall.
March 23
There was an accident between Steven Mosier, 59, and Alejandro Vega, 23, on College Avenue.
March 22
There is a closed investigation for property damage in Parking Lot 42.
March 21
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.
March 20
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Dieterich Hall.
There is a closed investigation for property damage in Parking Lot 43.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall.
Maryville Police Department
March 22
A summons was issued to Yutia Guo, 20, for not having a valid driver’s license, failure to register a motor vehicle and an equipment violation on the 900 block of South Main Street.
Keys were recovered on the 100 block of North Vine Street.
March 19
A summons was issued to Amber D. Cooper, 28, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Dezaray M. Henson, 32, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
March 18
A driver’s license was recovered on the 100 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Camden T. Lutz, 19, for a minor in possession and an equipment violation on the 500 block of South Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a lost or stolen license plate on the 500 block of North Mulberry Street.
A summons was issued to Tanner A. Marquardt, 24, for driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
March 17
A summons was issued to Gage E. Stephens, 22, for disorderly conduct on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Kaia R. Calloway, 20, for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway on the 200 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Keys were recovered on the 100 block of North Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Wilson Industrial Road.
A summons was issued to Alyssa K. Wright, 18, for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to register a motor vehicle on the 130 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Jacob L. Yoder, 16, and Bryan C. Pickering, 32, on North Buchanan Street and West Second Street. Yoder was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
