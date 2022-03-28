In the municipal election April 5, voters will come across a question about raising sales tax in the city to help support Maryville Parks and Recreation. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield came before City Council to talk about the impacts the sales tax would have on the parks and facilities at its March 28 meeting.
The tax that supports Maryville Parks and Recreation – a 1/8% sales tax that brings in around $260,000 annually – has remained stagnant for the last three years. Stubblefield said there needs to be an increase to help make major repairs to parks, the community center and the aquatic center.
The 1/8% tax that helped build the Maryville Community center ended in September 2021. The newly proposed tax that voters will see on the ballot is for a 1/4% sales tax for the next 20 years.
If the sales tax doesn’t pass, Stubblefield said Parks and Recreation will have to consider many alternatives for funding. He outlined the possibility of having to shut down parks that are not ADA compliant, raise user-activity fees, raise Community Center and Aquatic Center entry fees, reduce the staff and hours of operation, and reduce the maintenance on parks and amenities.
Beyond a slew of repairs, the tax would also help get the 80% of Maryville’s parks that are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act up to regulation.
“With our master plan, the Park Board has set the ADA accessibility as a priority, this includes the bathrooms, sidewalks and parking,” Stubblefield said.
Many parks around town, like Franklin and Beal Park, make it very difficult for wheelchair users to make it to the restroom facilities as there is an absence of sidewalks leading to them. The space inside the restroom makes it difficult for mobility.
“There isn’t a sidewalk on one of them,” Stubblefield said. “If you had to get a wheelchair to the bathroom, it’s not gonna happen. Once you get there, the door… it’s not even 32 inches long. That’s an issue with all the restrooms we have in most of the parks.”
There are also parks, like Beal Park, that make it difficult for wheelchair users to be able to use the playground equipment because there are wooden barriers surrounding the area.
The tax, if approved by voters, would also partially pay for repairs at the Maryville Community Center. The building needs a new HVAC system, estimated at $600,000 for replacement, and new LED lights that are estimated at more than $200,000.
Other areas the money generated from this sales tax will go to is improvements to the Maryville Aquatic Center. The 29-year-old building needs new pumps, valves, repairs to slides and other issues with the building.
Citizens will have the opportunity to vote on this sales tax April 5 at the municipal election.
Other City Council Business:
The Council approved a contract with Watchguard, Inc., for the purchase of three dash camera systems for the Maryville Police Department. Funding for this will come from the Local Crime Prevention Grant Program through the State.
The Council approved a contract with Northwest Implement, Inc. for the purchase of two Hustler Super Z FX1000 Zero Turn Mowers at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The Council approved a restaurant lease with Brown Bread, LLC, for William Coy’s at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
