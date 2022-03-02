Occupy Valk, presented by professor Tina Ellsworth Feb. 24, showed attendees the true underlying history of white supremacy in the women's suffrage movement.
The purpose of Occupy Valk is for faculty who have expertise in the history of social justice and injustice to share that knowledge with the larger community. This provides a broader perspective through context about the current socio-political climate in the hope that positive change will occur.
Ellsworth, a racial and social justice advocate, spoke on the women’s suffrage movement, with an emphasis on the parts that are not covered in the history books.
“I became interested in this topic because with my anti-racist lens, I always try to find the underlying stories. What are the counternarratives? Where is the history? Have the primary sources vanished or have they yet to be uncovered?” Ellsworth said.
Much of Black history was not recorded, Ellsworth said, and collections of Black history have not been kept due to racism in the past. In addition, even more Black history has been rewritten incorrectly.
“When I started to uncover this, some of these women that I had idolized were engaging in racist rhetoric and blocking people of color from being part of the women’s suffrage movement,” Ellsworth said.
In the presentation, Ellsworth talked about one of the assignments she gave to her students, where she had them write textbook entries about efforts made by Black women during this era. They sent the entries to textbook companies to show them proof of the existence of these stories.
“By telling more inclusive history, hopefully we can help students better understand the world that they live in, and then they can do something to make the world a better place,” Ellsworth said.
Dawn Gilley, department chair of Humanities and Social Sciences, said the inspiration for the series comes from the sit-ins of the 1960s at universities across the nation, when the faculty of those campuses shared their knowledge with students during the civil rights era. This helped their students better understand the history of social injustice and oppression prevalent in history.
“We broach these subjects in our classes, of course, but can’t always get to the level of detail really necessary for a good understanding. And, of course, we can only reach a certain number of folks in those sections,” Gilley said. “Occupy Valk provides us with the opportunity to reach more people and educate them on these issues from a multitude of lenses.”
Robert Voss, associate professor of history, said he decided to pursue a career in history because he has always been interested in learning more about the past. Through his job, he is able to help other teachers learn how to teach history.
“White supremacy and women suffragists is not something that I had ever considered,” Voss said. “I wish more people could have been here to hear it because it is an important topic to include.”
