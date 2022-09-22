Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Sept. 19
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Franken Hall.
Sept. 16
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall.
Sept. 15
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
Sept. 14
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Bearcat Stadium.
Sept. 13
There is an open investigation for stalking at Walmart.
Maryville Police Department
Sept. 20
There was an accident between Katheryn K. Belanger, 16, and Jennifer A. Pitts, 46, on West Thompson Street and South Walnut Street. Belanger was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
Sept. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1300 block of North Main Street.
A bicycle was recovered on the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
A summons was issued to Ryan W. Vandivert, 28, for driving while revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle on the 1100 block of College Avenue.
Sept. 18
A cellphone was recovered on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Shivanandha R. Palla, 26, for driving while intoxicated and equipment violation on the 400 block of North Main Street.
Road signs were recovered on the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Marla K. Foster, 58, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
Sept. 17
A summons was issued to Tyler D. Paul, 20, for driving while intoxicated, possession of a fake ID and excessive acceleration on the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
A summons was issued to Haylie J. Cook, 18, for a minor in possession on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
Sept. 16
A summons was issued to Jovana R. McCray, 19, for a minor in possession and littering on the 400 block of West Seventh Street.
Sept. 15
There was an accident between Seth D. Shurvington, 26, and Rikesh Garlapati, 25, on the 700 block of North Main Street.
Sept. 14
A summons was issued to Ethan J. Rice, 20, for driving while intoxicated, speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 800 block of South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.