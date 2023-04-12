Northwest has multiple Affinity Groups dedicated to certain demographics of faculty members. One of these groups includes the Ally Affinity Group, a group dedicated to allies who want to positively utilize their privilege to create change in society.
Northwest’s Ally Affinity is a faculty and staff group that has monthly meetings where they learn about social justice issues. The group utilizes multiple forms of media, including movies, books and plays. The group then has discussions about the media they saw and what it taught them.
Digital Content Manager Ashlee Hendrix is a member of the Ally Affinity Group. She said as a Hispanic person, she can relate to being outcasted and that she has learned plenty about the experiences of different people through Ally Affinity.
Hendrix attended Social Justice Institute classes, a series of monthly course meetings where Northwest faculty and staff can learn one’s own identity and how that identity intersects with privilege, oppression and more.
“So, we may watch a movie together and comment on what we have learned from it,” Hendrix said. “Sometimes we read books or excerpts, just a lot of things education wise. And then we share with one another what is going on on campus with our diverse groups, we can either attend, support or share that the event is happening.”
Hendrix said her favorite thing about the Ally Affinity Group is how open everyone is, how they are accepting that they are not perfect and that they want to do what is right. She said the group has progressed a lot since three years ago.
This progression has come from how the members have become better listeners and understanders of social justice issues. Hendrix said the members have been very willing to grow, listen and understand better.
“We know that there’s never a person who knows everything about social justice,” Hendrix said. “We’re always learning so I think everyone’s so open to learning. I think their hearts (are) in the right place.”
The group has plenty of members who are from majority demographics. Hendrix said they are very empathetic towards things that students might struggle with and they desire to be helpful. She said this group has been proof to her that there are sympathetic people today that crave change.
Hendrix said burnout is a part of the group as well. She said in the year 2020, life and social media was harmful. The group provided a place that the members could talk about stuff like talking to disagreeing family members during holidays. Hendrix said the group has been helpful in giving her a sense of community since it's a group full of people with similar cares as her.
“I think it has shown me that I am not alone,” Hendrix said. “I think a lot of times we think … ‘Am I the only one who sees this (and) thinks this way?’ Or a lot of times we get numb to things that are happening, like school shootings or just tragic things. But this group shows me that there’s still people who care. And so that is a wonderful thing to know, you are not alone.”
Other faculty are invited to join the group. There will be a meeting 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 on Zoom. If you any faculty and staff member is interested, they can contact Helen Konstantopoulos or Terra Feick via email to join the Ally Affinity Group and get the Zoom meeting link. There will also be an entry on the community calendar relating to the group for the upcoming academic year.
“It’s not a place to be intimidated,” Hendrix said, “It’s a place to come learn. So, I just want everyone to know that they’re welcome on the faculty staff side so we can make meaningful change.”
