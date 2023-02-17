Northwest held its annual Jazz Band Festival with special guests Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra Feb. 17.
William Richardson, Northwest’s jazz ensemble conductor and professor of music, said that they have been working hard and are very proud of what they have accomplished.
“They’re outstanding,” Richardson said. “We take great pride in our choir and instrumental ensembles.”
The festival was made possible through donations from the College of Arts and Sciences Guest Artist Series, the Missouri Arts Council and Northwest Department of Fine and Performing Arts.
The festival started at 8:30 a.m. and lasted until 7 p.m. Throughout the day, 33 middle school and high school jazz ensembles performed a set of prepared songs. The schools registered back in October and have been preparing songs since then.
The schools were split into three locations to fit everyone: The J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom, Mary Linn Auditorium in the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts and the Charles Johnson Theater in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. In each building a panel of adjudicators listened to the bands and sat with them to go through things that could be improved on, offer comments, and give them a rating.
At noon, the Northwest Jazz Ensemble performed six songs directed by Dr. William Richardson. The band played “Big Dipper,” “Sandu,” “Up for Air,” and “Vine Street Rumble.” The band has earned the reputation of quality jazz and commercial music.
After the Northwest Jazz Ensemble performed, a couple members of the Vine Street Rumble Jazz Ensemble held clinics for students to attend and learn things from the professional orchestra. The clinics included saxophones, trombones, trumpets and a rhythm section.
At 5:30 p.m., Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra, an orchestra with some of Kansas City’s top musicians, performed for a filled audience. Directed by Kent Rausch, a retired high school band director from Blue Springs, Missouri, the orchestra was designed to honor authentic Kansas City’s “golden era” jazz music.
“We formed to honor the legacy of jazz,” Rausch said. “Every song that we do is played by one of the greats, the ones that really made Kansas City famous for jazz.”
Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra is a 14-piece band, celebrating the legacy of Kansas City Jazz in the 30s and 40s. The only band of its kind in the country. Vsr re-creates the incredible music that made KC world famous, according to Vine Street Rumble.
“It’s a neat historical look,” Richardson said. “The Northwest Jazz Ensemble performs traditional music and also some newer jazz music that's been around for the past 30 years, but this group is really focused on the ‘30s and ‘40s for the most part. It’s cool in a historical jazz context if you think about it.”
Before the festival, one of Vine Street Rumble’s saxophonists became sick. Joel Gordon, a Saxophonist and adjudicator, stepped in playing the music as quickly as he was reading it.
The next performance from the Northwest Jazz Ensemble is “Voices in Green,” the ensemble will be joined by the Tower Choir and wind symphony March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.