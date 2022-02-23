A student has been charged with invasion of privacy after two women reported being recorded in the female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall.
Logan D. Fainter, 19, a Millikan resident, was arrested by University Police after an investigation into the reports.
In the first victim’s voluntary, written report of a Jan. 27 incident, she said that she saw a phone camera pointed at her under the shower stall while she was nude, according to a probable cause statement from the University Police Department.
A second victim reported a similar incident in a voluntary, written report of an event that occurred Feb. 5, saying a white male pointed a newer-version iPhone in a black case at her over the shower stall while she was nude, according to the probable cause statement.
Both victims verified they did not give anyone consent to photograph, film, videotape, produce or otherwise create an image of them in the shower.
University Police notified students in an email Feb. 7 about the reports and asked for anyone with information on the incidents to contact UPD.
Fainter gave written consent to a search of his phone without a warrant at 12:59 p.m. Feb. 10. The first victim identified her black Under Armour flip-flops in an image found in the search. The date and time stamp of the image aligned with the original statement made by the first victim, and the sandals were placed into evidence, according to the probable cause statement from UPD.
The statement also said Fainter admitted Feb. 13 to creating an image or a video of an unknown person without their consent at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 27 in the female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall. He also admitted to doing the same to another person at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 5.
There is a scheduling hearing 9 a.m. March 1 for the charges brought against him.
