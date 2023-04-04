Northwest Week has gathered students across campus for free food and activities to participate in from April 3-7. These series of events have been the introduction to spring and the nicer weather on campus and held mostly by the Student Activities Council.
The first event held was the BBQ with SAC and Campus Recreation. Students were invited to join SAC and Campus Recreation at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavillion for a barbecue, other foods and yard activities.
Ali Trosper and Maggie Claassen were the Campus Recreation members helping at the event. Trosper said they hoped the participation in the event would overall be good.
“We invited a lot of different organizations to be involved in it,” Claassen said.
Trosper said this was an intern project for her with Campus Recreation and it teamed up with SAC to make the event bigger for the students and organizations at Northwest to enjoy.
Free T-Shirt Day and Thank a Donor Day were April 4 where SAC handed out free t-shirts in the morning to advertise Northwest Week. For Thank a Donor Day, thank you notes were collected and placed on the walls, pictures were taken and overall awareness was spread.
Annual Giving and Alumni Relations Specialist Tess Lovig said Thank a Donor Day is an annual event Northwest holds to show appreciation to the donors that support Northwest. This event was held both in person and online. It was mainly held in the J.W. Jones Student Union, but similar activities were held in the B.D. Owens Library.
“Many Bearcats don’t realize just how many things on campus are donor funded,” Lovig said in an email to The Missourian. “Thank a Donor Day is a great opportunity to teach students, employees and others in our community about why charitable donations to Northwest are so impactful.”
Thank a Donor Day started a few years ago, and Lovig said Northwest is always looking for ways to show appreciation to supporters. This event will continue annually for all the donors that contribute to Northwest and its students.
“There are many things on campus that are donor-funded and profession-based learning opportunities that would not be possible without support from alumni and friends of the University,” Lovig said in an email to The Missourian.
SAC set up an event with a food truck April 5 at the Memorial Bell Tower for the first 200 people who showed up.
SAC and the Robert and Virginia Foster Fitness Center employees will be hosting yoga from 12-1 p.m. April 6 at Colden Pond. SAC will also be having doughnuts from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 7 on the second floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union. There will only be enough doughnuts for the first 360 people that show up.
Most of the events were based on supplies and lasted until the organizations ran out of whatever was being handed out, such as the doughnuts and t-shirts. Most of the events were SAC and another organization partnering together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.