“Home on the Range” is how retired cattle and farming expert Ronald F. Eustice felt when he returned to a farm to write his new book titled “Clyde Hill Farm and the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.” The book tells the tale of the monastery and the sisters’ approach to creating a Holstein dairy cattle operation.
The herd of Clyde Hill Farm, located in Nodaway County, was sold privately in 1963, but its impact continued for many generations of herds of Clyde Hill cattle through the years.
Eustice grew up on a farm in southern Minnesota and raised cattle from an early age. He was active in 4-H and enjoyed classes in vocational agriculture, which led to a degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Minnesota and a career working with companies like Carnation and Land O’ Lakes and organizations such as the American Breeders Service and the Minnesota Beef Council.
After his retirement in 2012, Eustice discovered he had time to write, so he utilized the connections he made during his professional life and began writing books about people and places with interesting stories about farming and agriculture.
After researching the herd at the Missouri Holstein Association, Eustice placed a call to the Benedictine sisters’ monastery, which connected him to Sister Sean Douglas.
The book includes background on the early years of the congregation, how the sisters built their monastery and the beginnings of the farm in the early 1900s.
“My goal was to give readers an idea of what it was like to live and to work in a convent at the time,” Eustice said. “No one anticipated their herd would be anything more than something to provide food for the sisters, hired help and needy people of the area. The sisters purchased purebreds in 1918, and soon people realized it wasn’t an ordinary herd of cattle.”
“I enjoyed writing the book and working with Sister Sean Douglas, who provided photographs, commentary and encouragement,” Eustice said. “The Missouri Holstein Association and Holstein USA were also extremely helpful and provided photos from archives.”
Eustice said he also enjoyed learning more about convent life, the nuns as people, and the importance of Clyde Hill to northwest Missouri.
“I received some of my education from Catholic nuns and have an even greater appreciation for their commitment to their faith and the people they serve,” Eustice said. “The knowledge of the Clyde Hill herd gained during my research has added to my interest in pursuing other research projects.”
Eustice said the inspiration for this book came during the research for a previous book he wrote. He interviewed Dr. John Underwood, co-author of the book “Celebrating 100 Years of Missouri Holsteins.” It was published in 2015 in cooperation with the Missouri Holstein Association.
Underwood said he intended to write a book about Clyde Hill, but a serious illness forced him to abandon those efforts. Dr. Underwood lost his eyesight and recently died, but before his death, he encouraged Eustice to write the Clyde Hill book.
While writing this story, Eustice said that learning about the cows’ history was the most unexpected thing that happened.
“The Clyde Hill cows were some of America’s best Holsteins based on milk production and body conformation,” Eustice said. “The farm management was outstanding so the cows had every opportunity to reach their maximum potential.”
Along with their success in the dairy operation, the cows were very popular. They were featured in news stories, magazine covers and gained the attention of dairy farmers from coast to coast.
Perhaps the most famous of these cows was Clyde Hill jewel, Carine Mercedes. She and a few other cows were sold at a very young age to Elmer Dawdy, a farmer in Salina, Kansas.
“Carine Mercedes was a young cow that had not fully reached her potential,” Eustice said. “Mr. Dawdy had grown up with cattle, graduated from Kansas State University and worked as a Holstein Association Feldman in the 1940s. He had a good eye for spotting cattle with potential, especially the ones that were not totally appreciated by their previous owners.”
Carine Mercedes became the grandmother of Tidy Burke Elevation, another famous cow in the story. Tidy Burke Elevation was injured as a calf when his mother stepped on one of his legs. He had to be nursed along to be able to mate with other cows.
A man in Virginia, Ronald Hope, mated Tidy Burke Elevation with his best cow, Round Oak Ivanhoe Eve. The mating produced a son named Round Oak Rag Apple Elevation. The name “Elevation” has become famous in Holstein history. Elevation can be considered the star of the entire breed. His semen sells for hundreds of dollars, but he is long dead.
Overall, Eustice enjoyed his experience with writing the book and getting to learn more about the nuns and the dairy cattle operation.
“The Sisters were such interesting women,” Eustice said, “and the thought of them out there in full habits during the era of World War II, slogging in the mud, milking and feeding the cattle and taking care of the herd because of the labor shortage just fascinates me and makes for a great story.”
