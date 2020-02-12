Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 6
A summons was issued to Logan P. Adams, 19; Jeremy D. Root, 19; and Wyatt M. Ursendowski, 19, for possession of marijuana at Perrin Hall.
Feb. 7
A summons was issued to Victor J. Shores for unlawful possession of a firearm on the 900 block of North Walnut Street.
There is an open investigation for harassment at Perrin Hall.
A summons was issued to Kristin S. Kirwin, 19, and Lydia Martin, 19, for possession of marijuana at Perrin Hall.
Feb. 8
A summons was issued to Christian J. Keller for possession of drug paraphernalia at Hudson Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
Feb. 9
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Roberta Hall.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Jan. 22
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Jan. 31
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 200 block of South Newton Street.
Feb. 3
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 1400 block of North Country Club Road.
A summons was issued to Katie G. Carter, 19, of Silver City, Iowa, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Feb. 5
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Andrew J. Krindler, 27, for driving while suspended and improper display of plates on the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 6
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 2000 block of East First Street.
Feb. 7
A summons was issued to Vasu Dilwal, 24, for driving while intoxicated, no valid driver’s license and careless and imprudent driving on the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
A summons was issued to Carl D. Dosztan Jr., 34, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Robin R. Martin, 43, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 600 block of North Walnut Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for trespassing on the 400 block of East Davidson Square.
Feb. 8
A summons was issued to Zachary S. Geniuk, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, for driving while suspended and failure to use turn signal on the 600 block of College Park Drive.
A summons was issued to Andrew R. Muir, 30, of Marysville, Washington, for disorderly conduct, failure to comply and resisting arrest on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Nicole R. Harbin, 20, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, for minor in possession and littering on the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
A summons was issued to Karlee A. Ranville, 19, of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Taylor R. Mulligan, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, for minor in possession, disorderly conduct and possession of a fake I.D. on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Morgan P. Dvorak, 19, for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and improper display of license plates on the 600 block of South Main Street.
