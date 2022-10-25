The Student Senate meeting Oct. 25 was filled with costumes to celebrate Halloween while it passed multiple bylaw changes and appropriated thousands of dollars to student organizations.
The representative bylaws that were discussed at the Oct. 11 meeting were voted on. Governmental Affairs committee member Sophia Sander explained the bylaws. Senate voted to remove the Student Multicultural Representative and the Student Media Representative. The current bylaws stated that there needed to be one of each of these representatives but offered no other information. Senate made this decision because it already has an Inclusion committee to be the multicultural representation.
“A Student Media Representative is supposed to be unbiased, so having them vote is against the rules, so it doesn’t really work,” Sander said.
It was also voted to have the treasurer take the place of the Organizational Finance Chair in case of a conflict of interest. The Senate will have further discussions and vote on changing the service hour regulations at a later meeting.
Civic Service Representative Carson Siebert said Northwest donated 143 units of blood, which was double the units of blood than last year with the blood drive. The participants of the blood drive were entered into a raffle for a Kansas City Chiefs ticket or parking pass.
“Next semester's blood drive is already registered,” Siebert said.
The Organization Finance committee announced that there were four organizations that requested an appropriation from the Student Senate: Women in Science, Student Veterans Association, Club Basketball and the Black Student Union.
The Women in Science organization requested $350 for its Women’s Day event. The money was to cover the catering and crafts at the event. The Senate voted to appropriate the money for Women in Science.
The Student Veterans Association requested $250 for additional costs of the catering not covered by the donation made by the University Police Department. It was for the Home of the Brave event that was held Oct. 18. The event had many organizations discuss mental health. The Senate voted to appropriate the $250.
Club Basketball requested $1,000 to help pay for the new uniforms for the team. President Nick Bolton and club representative Gracie Brendle shared a presentation. The organization had already been approved for money from the Student Recreation Center for $2000. The Senate voted to appropriate the money to Club Basketball.
“I think that it was great to see how the Senate was able to surpass our needs and see that, even though we were asking for less than we really needed,” Brendle said.
The Black Student Union is planning on hosting a bake sale to raise money for the organization and requested $150.41 for the supplies. The Senate motions to raise this amount to $200 dollars and appropriated that amount to the organization to cover any additional costs.
“They are very well deserving organizations, and I’m happy Senate can help them,” Sander said.
At the beginning of the meeting, President Elizabeth Motazedi swore in Sullivan Stane as an Associate member. Internal Relations also said there was a need for someone to fill the city liaison position to attend the Maryville city meetings.
At the next Student Senate meeting Nov. 1, the Senate will be discussing rollover money with Interim President Clarence Green and Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett.
