The Nodaway County Health Department has been advised by legal counsel to refrain from aiding school districts in contact tracing and quarantine orders following Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s letters Tuesday. Administrator for NCHD Tom Patterson said it has left them in a state of confusion.
“They (Missouri’s government) put us all in a really bad spot,” Patterson said.
The letters, which were sent to school districts and health departments statewide, ordered districts and departments to cease and desist with quarantine orders and mask mandates, among other things.
“We encourage you to take immediate action to remove all unconstitutional and illegal orders,” Schmitt said in his letter to health departments.
It was sent as a result of a Cole County Circuit Court decision in Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Nov. 22. The court decision found specific DHSS guidelines for communicable diseases, such as public health orders like mandated quarantine and mask-wearing, illegal, Schmitt said. The Missouri Attorney General said the decision was not about politics.
Studies have shown more severe outbreaks of COVID-19 in areas where schools do not have mask mandates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schmitt asked parents Wednesday to report school districts and health departments not complying with his letter. Some districts, such as Springfield Public Schools’, have already stated their intent to defy the order on the grounds that Schmitt has no authority to issue it.
“In my mind, it’s just about politics,” Patterson said.
“I don’t know of any school that’s doing it to oppress people,” he added later.
Lt. Amanda Cullin, a member of the Crisis Response Team 2 at Northwest, said the University is awaiting legal counsel on how it should proceed and whether the order applies to it. Northwest currently has a mask mandate in place for all unvaccinated individuals and in classrooms.
The Lebanon County Health Department decided to cease all COVID-19 operations including positive case reporting following Schmitt’s letter. The NCHD will continue to operate as before aside from the contact tracing and quarantining for schools, Patterson said.
“We really truly are just trying to prevent disease and transmission,” Patterson said.
The cease and desist orders come in the midst of a prolonged spike in COVID-19 cases in Nodaway County. The active case count hasn’t been below 100 since Nov. 9. President of Mosaic - Maryville Nate Blackford said six patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryville.
The county eclipsed 4,000 aggregate cases for the pandemic Dec. 3 and there were 212 active cases in Nodaway County, as of Dec. 5.
“I think we’re probably seeing a little bit of the remnants of Thanksgiving, and subsequent gatherings. You will probably see more over the holidays,” Blackford said.
Patterson said the delta variant appears to be attacking more groups than its predecessors, causing more concern for this holiday season.
The new omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa weeks ago, has made it’s way to Missouri with the first confirmed case reported in St. Louis Dec. 3. Much is still unknown about the infectiousness or severity of the new variant. Pfizer reported early tests show its booster is effective against it.
“No matter how bad they (certain Missouri officials) wanna wish it away, we’re still very much in a pandemic and we have to — we need to — be doing things to prevent transmission,” Patterson said.
