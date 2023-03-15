For months, the Student Activities Council has kept a secret of who would be coming to Northwest for its yearly spring concert. The Eli Young Band will be performing 7 p.m. April 21 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse for the SAC of Spring 2023.
The Eli Young Band is an American country music band that consists of four members: Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson who met at the University of Texas in 2000. The Eli Young Band has been on the Billboard Hot 100 country charts eight times, and three of their singles have reached No.1.
“Crazy Girl” was the top country song in 2011, along with “Drunk Last Night” and “Even if it Breaks Your Heart.”
SAC has been on campus since 2001 and has been putting on concerts since the organization started. It plans activities for the student body by hosting a variety of events such as movies, lectures, comedians and concerts. Some previous performances include Bazzi in 2018, Blackbear in 2019 and AJR in 2022.
Faith Thompson is the student involvement coordinator for SAC and spoke about the planning of the upcoming event.
“I do the backstage work that most people don’t see, like helping assist in writing the contract, making sure that all of Trents ideas and the legistics are in place and communicating with our agent and university officials to ensure we are putting on the best and safest concert for the community and the University.'' Thompson said.
Mason Ramsey will be the concert opener. He is best known for a video of him in Walmart singing “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams Jr. that later got millions of views. Since then, Ramsey has done voice-overs in movies such as “Angry Birds Movie 2" and a vocalist in “Sing 2.”
Ramsey made an appearance in the Top 65 of the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Famous.” “Famous” also launched at No. 2 on Country Digital Song Sales.
Before the concert, SAC will be hosting a tailgate called Bobby’s Boot Scoot’n Bash. It will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hughes Fieldhouse parking lot. There will be food trucks, vendors and yard games. Alcohol will be available for those over the age of 21. All food and drinks will be at an additional price.
Tickets are available for Northwest students, faculty and the general public with no limitation to the amount of guests they can bring. General admission for students is $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the concert. The public may purchase tickets for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the concert. No meet and greets will be available for the concert.
The decision of who would be performing was made by creating an online survey sent to all undergraduate students at Northwest in fall 2022. The survey asked students preference of genre, acts and concessions they would want to have at the tailgate.
Country was the top genre pick with pop coming in second. It was then worked and decided on as a team consisting of the OSI Pro Staff Trenton Jones, Thompson, executive members and general body members.
“I am really excited to bring the Eli Young Band and Mason Ramsey to campus,” Thompson said. “I think that these two artists will bring in a lot of community members and students.”
