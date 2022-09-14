Since COVID-19, small businesses have been growing rapidly. Even in Maryville, many locals and students are turning their hobbies into something others can enjoy as well.
Kelsey Perry, the owner of Perrylinkle, asked three other small local businesses to come together and give Maryville a fun, large pop-up event, the Golden Days pop-up Sept. 10 at Something Borrowed. It featured Perrylinkle, Eden Coffee, the Milo Company and Harlow x Brookes.
Perry is from Maryville and attended Northwest until her business started rapidly growing and became a success, and she left school to focus on her passion
Perrylinkle was created nine months ago. It is a jewelry business, but it's not your typical jewelry. She personalizes the chains to fit customers perfectly. Customers choose from a variety of different chains, then Perry sizes and safely welds the bracelet, anklet or necklaces to fit perfectly.
Perrylinkle provides services for events like weddings or birthdays, private appointments and pop-ups.
The business owners collectively agreed running a small business can be a lot of fun, but they deal with a lot of difficult choices and behind the scene action most owners don't realize when they start up.
“I would say don't worry about what other people are doing. Do your own thing and if someone does the same thing as you or if someone doesn't agree with what you are doing, don't worry about it,” Perry said. “I really struggled with that at first because I wanted to make everyone happy and support what I was doing, but that is never gonna happen.”
Tannah Lager is the owner of the Milo Company. She is from Galton, Illinois, and graduated from Northwest in December 2018 with a major in agricultural business. She is a business owner and full-time photographer. She grew up around the business industry because of her mom, who owns a boutique and always sold jewelry.
She has been running her business since the summer 2020 and has naturally dealt with a lot of ups and downs between then and now. Events and pop-ups are hard when it comes to deciding how much and styles she should bring. She has learned a lot about running a retail business and keeps learning new things every day.
“If you have a strong head and are willing to put in the work, then you are going to succeed,” Lager said. “If they are going to do it seriously and want to make something out of it, they are gonna have to put a lot more work in than maybe a lot of people would realize. It's not just getting to play dress-up.”
The name and logo for the Milo Company was inspired by her Australian shepherd named Milo. She was influenced by the western fashion industry after taking a silversmithing class in 2019, where she learned to appreciate the history and work that goes into each piece.
Most of Lager's jewelry is Native made to help support their culture in jewelry making. She loves making her own pieces and is working on her silversmith skills. Lager wants to make women feel more beautiful in the pieces they wear.
Chloe Nally, owner of a boutique called Harlow x Brooks, wanted her shop to reflect her personal style, the versatility of all different styles and her family.
“I always knew in the back of my mind what I wanted it to be, but it took a little bit to figure out, so I gave myself three months. I wanted it to reflect my own personal style like someone was shopping my closet,” Nally said.
Nally was born in Maryville but grew up in Colorado. She graduated from Northwest in 2019 with a major in marketing. She is married and has a son named Brooks, which inspired the name of her store. Harlow was their girl name, and Brooks was the boy name they had chosen for their firstborn.
“It is a women's clothing boutique—I really enjoy the clothing industry and really liked the buying aspect, so I wanted to be able to choose styles I was carrying,” Nally said. “I knew I wanted my own business, and I like to be creative, so I knew it was a good way to showcase that and still get to be myself.”
Nally always knew she wanted to be in the retail industry; she worked for Maurices from when she was 16 until she was 20 years old. After college, she managed a boutique but had to leave when COVID-19 hit. She then decided to start up her own boutique in February 2021 with the help from her husband.
Family has been a big part of her company from the start. She was pregnant during the time of figuring out all the logistics, and she then had her son in June 2021. When posting photos, Nally had help from her sister and family friend who were her models since she couldn’t showcase her clothes personally because of her bump.
“My inspiration was for my future kids. I wanted them to see that even through all the hardships, like I was let go and pregnant, but we just kept pushing forward, and I wanted it to be an inspiration to them,” Nally said.
Kylee Cowling took inspiration from her faith when creating her coffee shop, Eden Coffee.
“I wanted to use this as a tool to share the gospel, so I named it Eden Coffee after the Garden of Eden,” Cowling said.
Cowling is a senior at Northwest and is majoring in applied health science with an emphasis in aging studies and a minor in health information systems and is from the Kansas City area.
Eden Coffee first started as a love for drinking and making coffee because it was cheaper. It then soon transformed into a business that she saved and started on her own.
Friends were always telling Cowling she should start selling and making coffee for others, but she always rejected the idea. Until one day, she just decided to add it all up to see how much it would cost to start and found wholesalers, like the roast she uses now called Attack Coffee.
All the businesses mentioned are online only. They do not have physical shops, but they do participate in events and pop-ups like the Golden Days. They each have social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, in their companies' names.
“Be original, be yourself, whenever you have a small business, that’s what is going to set you apart because small businesses are super trendy right now,” Lager said. “To set yourself apart, you need to just be you, keep your eyes on you. You are your biggest critique and worst enemy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.