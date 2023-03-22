Northwest junior and business owner Michael Verhoeven has taken the skills he has learned from Northwest and applied it to his own painting business in Kansas City, Missouri.
Verhoeven has started Michael V. Painting by College Works. This opportunity came to him when a student approached him in the library after overhearing a conversation. He then got in touch with her supervisor and was given the opportunity to start his own branch of the company. His company is located in the Kansas City area. As a business owner, he describes himself as someone that likes to empower others, learn from them, and take accountability for his mistakes.
Marketing Manager Colton Tisthammer said the business does things such as painting houses, interior fit staining, deck staining and they also work with contractors to deal with wood rot.
Verhoeven said learning as much as you can is the key to starting your own business. He also said surrounding himself with good people has helped him learn a lot in business.
“Be a sponge, so absorb everything that’s around you,” Verhoeven said. “Being a listener is one of the biggest qualities of being a leader. You got to hear from another perspective, understand that there’s another side of the equation and there’s always another way to approach things.”
Tisthammer also said he thinks Verhoeven is a good boss. He has also known Verhoeven for a long time and decided to accept this position as a marketing manager to help him with his future career.
“He’s very good when it comes to communication,” Tisthammer said. “He’s kind of somebody in my opinion to kind of look to, as he has a drive that not many people have. He works and works and doesn’t stop working.”
Not only has Verhoeven's drive become apparent to Tisthammer, but also to Associate Professor of the School of Business Tiebing Shi. Shi has seen Verhoeven step up to a leadership position in his class. He said he led a group of people to succeed when Shi assigned students to different tasks.
“His team and him finished team based tasks in a wonderful way … He helped the team to generate great answers and generate great presentations.”
Verhoeven believes this collaboration with others has helped him succeed overall. He also believes the people he surrounds himself with now will help him succeed in the next few years.
“I’m hoping to keep them close to me because I know that I learned so much from them,” Verhoeven said. I grow from what they’ve been able to give me not only within College Works but especially within the Northwest community as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.