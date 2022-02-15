As Black History Month continues and campus events are in full swing, students are encouraged to take time during this month to recognize groups and institutions that play a role in preserving and discussing Black history. One of the biggest places this is done on campus is Black fraternities.
Northwest has three historically Black fraternities – Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi and Phi Beta Sigma – as well as one historically Black sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. Many of these organizations were founded over 100 years ago and have become pillars in college communities.
Omega Psi Phi Chapter President Edwyn Brown said something unique about Black fraternities and sororities is the way that they were started.
“Black fraternities and sororities started out underground, and they had to sneak into meetings. I also feel like it’s a more tight unit because I could talk to a chapter brother from the ‘90s right now,” Brown said.
Alpha Phi Alpha Secretary Isaac Adesope said he didn’t really know anything about fraternities and sororities in the U.S. as an international student, but he worked his way up in the fraternity after he joined.
“One of the first people I met here was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. Hanging out with people in that organization and seeing the work they do and seeing how much they look out for the communities around them lines up with the morals that I have grown up with,” Adesope said.
Adesope said that in Nigeria, where he is from originally, fraternities and sororities aren’t viewed in the best light and are often looked down on because of the partying. Joining one was his way of proving that stereotype wrong, and having opportunities to do good things.
“A lot of international students when they come here, they don’t really have a lot to show aside from the fact that they came to school here. And so, I wanted to be able to say that I did this, I impacted this person’s life, I did this for this community, aside from just coming to school here,” Adesope said.
Having Black fraternities on campus is important, he said, because there are primarily white sororities and fraternities at Northwest.
“It’s a way for people of my color to be able to find something they feel they truly belong to and feel comfortable with doing,” Adesope said.
Adesope said most fraternities work to make sure that what they do goes beyond just college.
“Most of the work they (college clubs and organizations) do ends in college. It doesn’t go beyond that. But in the NPHC, it’s a for-life thing. You keep doing the work that you started while you were in college. You keep serving the people regardless of if you are in college or not,” Adesope said.
Black fraternities play a part in preserving and discussing Black history, Adesope said, because of the work the founders of these fraternities and sororities do.
“It does play a major role in Black history because Alpha Phi Alpha was the first Black fraternity to ever exist. It started as a social studies club at Cornell University. Even though it wasn’t an idea that was supported by every single Black person, it was still something our founders were steadfast enough to put in the work for,” Adesope said.
Adesope also said that in order to be in a Black fraternity, you have to have a sense of brotherhood, community, and you have to look out for people around you.
“It’s not just for the parties or the fun of it. There’s actual serious work going on while doing this,” Adesope said.
Brown said Black fraternities are important to have on campus because they promote diversity and make people feel included while they are at Northwest, and they play a significant role in Black history as a whole.
“Anything about Black history is going to be more respected if it’s told by a Black person,” Brown said.
For Adesope, being a part of a Black fraternity means a lifetime of service to people and being a part of something greater than himself.
“It means I am a part of a long history of great men that I also have to live up to and surpass,” Adesope said. “I’m part of something that will forever be remembered. It’s a lifetime of knowing that people have your back. You will always find a brother no matter where you are in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.