Northwest Board of Regents approved the 2023-24 academic rate schedule which includes an increase in tuition and fees and a decrease in dining plan prices.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick said the increase in tuition and fees for undergraduate students is based on an inflation rate of 7.1%. With the rising costs of operation, Missouri is now sending less money to institutions across the state every year.
“You can see the challenges of trying to maintain that affordability when you look at both the state funding that we receive as well as our rates,” Carrick said.
For Missouri-resident undergraduate students, tuition will be increasing by $17.79 per credit hour. For a student taking 30 credit hours a year, they can expect to see an increase of over$500 for the next academic year before any financial aid. For non-resident undergraduate students tuition will be increasing by $33.43 per credit hour. For a student enrolled in 30 credit hours a year, there will be over a $1,000 increase in their tuition before financial aid.
Graduate students’ tuition will increase anywhere from 7.1% to 8.1% depending on the program the student is enrolled in. There will be a $25.10 per credit hour increase for business students and a $28.20 increase for computer science and information systems students and a $21.40 per credit hour increase for other on-campus graduate programs.
For Online Professional students, there will be a $21 per credit hour increase for undergraduate tuition and can range from $25 to $28 per credit hour for graduate students.
When it comes to fee increases, Vice President of Student Affairs Matt Baker and Carrick presented those to the Student Senate and a Fees Committee within the organization. With the approval from Senate, designated fees will go up by $10.50 per credit hour.
The Safe Ride Home fee will be going up a dollar to $2.75 per credit hour, the Student Activity Fee will be raised from $3 to $4 per credit hour, Campus recreation fees will go up by $3.50 and the Campus Master Plan Fee will be raised $5 per credit hour.
Regent Jason Klindt, who is also a part of the finance committee, had reservations about passing the raising prices. He said that Northwest needs to not only look at other Missouri universities, but other institutions within the region to keep the University in competition with those schools.
“I’ve been on this board now for five years, and this is just a yearly vote that we kind of seem to walk through, and I'm concerned about the ease with which we do it,” Klindt said. “I get concerned when Student Senate is unanimously passing on fees.”
Despite Klindt’s concerns, the Regents passed the rates in a 5-1 vote. Carrick said more fees would be brought to the Board of Regents in May.
Other Board of Regents Business:
The Board of Regents approved the ratification of a contract with Sodexo Operations, LLC, for dining hall services. The contract will begin May 15.
The Regents approved an agreement with TouchNet Information Systems for subscription program services for the next five years.
