The finale of Northwest’s 100th Student Senate was held April 25. New members for the next Senate were sworn in, positions were filled as elections took place and closure to a rivalry was made.
The newly-sworn in 101st Senate voted on the vacancies left after the Senate election April 3-7. The first position with nominees was the two spots for senior class representative. The three nominees for the position were Jaelee Pittel, Shelby Godding and Kandace Inskip. Pittel and Godding were voted into the positions.
The next position voted on was for the single on-campus representative position. Alora Bucey was the only nomination so she received the position.
Lastly, the two off-campus representative positions were voted on. There were two nominees, Trenton Jones and Brayden Major, and they both got a position. These new members were then brought up to be sworn in.
The new executive board for the 101st Senate was also sworn in that night. 100th Senate Executive President Elizabeth Motazedi keeps her position as president for the 101st Student Senate. The vice president position has been taken over by Lucas Prater, the new secretary is Jillian McNamara and the new treasurer is Abigail Linhart.
“You guys are my passion,” McNamara said. “I’m here to serve you guys and be the most effective in communication. I’d love to connect and help you with whatever necessary, and I’m so excited for next year.”
Despite these positions being filled, there are still many vacant positions. Next semester, there will be swear-ins for five inclusion representative positions, two international representative positions, a graduate representative position, a city liaison representative position, a Resident Hall Association representative position, a Student Activities Council representative position, a P.A.L. representative position, a Lead Green representative position, a National Pan-Hellenic Council representative position, a Non-traditional representative position. Associate Senate members are able to hold unlimited positions.
When the meeting went into announcements, a rivalry was finally ended. Student Affairs Representative Joe Connelly stood up to announce he had a rap to present since Pittel was voted “Best Rapper” as a Senate superlative. The rap battle between Connelly and Pittel had been a recurring rivalry for the last few meetings.
Connelly completed his rap where he playfully criticized Pittel. When he finished, however, Pittel stood up to announce she already had a rap to do in response. The rap was not a diss, but instead a lesson on being nice, saying her purpose was never to be mean to Connelly in her previous raps.
Finally, Connelly was invited by Pittel to finish the rap as a duet. As they stood together, they rapped their final piece as a duo instead of opponents. This finished the rap battle of the 100th Northwest Student Senate spring semester.
“We’re runnin’ it back … because we are, in fact, the two coolest J’s here at Northwest.” Connelly and Pittel said. “Rapping our games because we know we the best.”
Other Senate Business:
April 26 was Denim Day where people are to wear denim to be supportive of sexual assault survivors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.