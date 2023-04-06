The 101st Student Senate elections are taking place April 3-7, and Senate members are ramping up their campaigns before results are announced April 11.
The positions students are running for include executive president, executive vice president, treasurer, executive secretary, class representatives and on and off campus representatives.
Running for reelection to executive president is Elizabeth Motazedi. She has been a member of the Senate for three years and is currently the executive president.
“I have learned a significant amount through this role and am ready to further lead you all and help better this University, campus life and work with Dr. Tatum as he begins his journey at Northwest,” Motazedi said in an Instagram post March 27.
Students running for executive vice president are International Representative Obioma Nwuba, Sophomore Class Representative and Internal Relations Chair Lucas Prater and Secretary Jaelee Pittel.
Outside of the Senate, Nwuba has served as the President of the African Students Organization. She said she has a desire to have an impact on others.
“I have learned a lot about myself and those I serve but more importantly, I have the desire to show what’s possible, hoping that through my actions, others believe in their capabilities,” Nwuba said in an Instagram post March 27. “I hope to foster solidarity and representation that will shape global culture and Northwest’s diversity initiatives.”
Prater has served time in the Senate as freshman class representative in the past. Pittel started as a junior class representative, the public relations chair, and worked her way up as the Senate Secretary.
“As VP I want to continue to speak up for marginalized communities and strive for an inclusive environment,” Pittel said in an Instagram post March 28. “I run on the values of service, inclusion, and personal development because I strive to promote improvement in the Northwest culture.”
Running for executive secretary is Senior Class Representative and Public Relations Chair Kandace Inskip and Executive Treasurer Jillian McNamara. Inskip said she has had experience with how the Senate works and said in an Instagram post that she has been a secretary of many clubs and organizations.
McNamara has been in the Senate for three years and said she has learned a lot as executive treasurer.
“... Through that role I have learned so much about myself as a leader as a person who works with three other outstanding executive members,” McNamara said in an Instagram post March 27. “Please give me the opportunity to serve this campus for another year.”
Running for executive treasurer is Off Campus Representative Brayden Major and Sergeant of Arms Abigail Linhart. Major is currently the organizational finance chair, has been the two-time treasurer for Phi Sigma Kappa - Epsilon Nu chapter and an accounts payable clerk. Linhart is an accounting major and the treasurer for the Northwest Accounting Society.
“I have watched these amazing people that are a part of the Senate do amazing work for the Northwest students and community,” Linhart said in an Instagram post March 27.
The members running for sophomore class representatives are On-Campus Representative Meagan Moreland and On-Campus Representative Amaira Peterson, Freshman Class Representative and Parliamentarian Riley Steele, On-Campus Representative Kindyl Jones and Freshman class president Abby Fisher, Emmanuela Oguntuase, Favour Adewuyi and Allison McCord.
The members running for junior class representative include Off-Campus Representative and Governmental Affairs chair Sophia Sander, Off-campus Representative Callie Spunaugle, sophomore Class Representative and Student Affairs Chair McKenna Grimmer and Sophomore Class President and Organizational Finance Chair Chloe DeVries, Aidan McAfee and Misturah Hassan.
For senior class representative, the candidates include Robbie Keays and Inclusion Vice Chair Darren Ross.
The candidates running for on-campus representative positions are On-Campus Representative Meagan Moreland, On-Campus Representative Amaira Peterson, Freshman Class President Abby Fisher and Allison McCord.
For off-campus representatives, the candidates are Sander, Oguntuase, Steele, Spunaugle, Jones, McAfee, Hassan, DeVries, Ross, Grimmer and On-Campus Representative Anthony Martinez.
During the Senate Zoom meeting due to weather, Motazedi said some students were having trouble with their ballots. A new email was sent out to students in case they found issues voting with the first link. She told Senate members to let her know if anyone is having trouble with the ballot.
