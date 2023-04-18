Northwest hands out awards every year to varying students, organizations, student employees and more. These awards include Outstanding Program of the Year, Student Organization President of the Year and Graduate Assistant of the Year.
Two students in particular have been able to shine through their awards: senior computer science major Oluwadamilola Popoola, winner of the Outstanding Student of the Year award and senior general studies major Garrison Kennedy, who won the Student Employee of the Year award.
Popoola became a Northwest student due to the scholarships that Northwest offered and has dedicated his time to the University. He is the Northwest Student Senate vice president, as well as the vice president of the African Student Organization. In the past, Popoola has also been a part of Northwest’s soccer club.
Popoola said there has always been good support by Northwest friends, staff and students in his academic career. They encouraged Popoola to be active in the community.
“I was kind of surprised because no one told me they were going to nominate me for (the award), and I didn’t know what to expect,” Popoola said. “Because I knew some of the other people that were nominees of the same award and I’ve been in other situations with them. So, I was just very, I won’t say scared but, I was very tense about it, and yeah, I was just grateful to have won it.”
Popoola was proud and surprised when he heard that he won the award and won’t forget being on the stage holding it.
Kennedy, the winner of the Student Employee of the Year award, became a Northwest student when he liked the campus on his tour, as well as how closely connected people seemed on campus. Kennedy is using his general studies degree to handcraft a student affairs degree, which is not available at Northwest.
Kennedy works at the front desk of the Office of Student Involvement as an office assistant. Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Kori Hoffmann is Kennedy’s boss, and Kennedy said that he has had a positive impact on him. Hoffmann gave Kennedy a lot of grace when he started his job and was struggling with punctuality, both with arriving at work and with getting his timesheet filled in. Hoffmann also pushed Kennedy to make him improve in his work.
“And now, obviously, I’m in a very different place,” Kennedy said. “The staff were very supportive of your needs as a student before their needs as your employer.”
Kennedy said that winning his award was awesome and crazy. He said that he felt proud as there were around 900 student employees and winning the award was surreal.
“I think that it kind of symbolizes the Bearcat family aspect of Northwest,” Kennedy said. “Kori probably could have easily fired me a long time ago. But, instead of doing that he really elevated me to where I am now.”
Students received awards from Northwest every year. Popoola described what to do if anyone wants to try for an award in the future.
“Just be a Bearcat,” Popoola said. “Just participate on campus, do your own bit, be you and everything you want will work out eventually.”
