When the police receive a domestic disturbance call, a lot can go wrong. Whenever police show up to a heated domestic situation, whether it be an abusive call or a heated argument, things can go wrong. Domestic disturbance calls happen often in any jurisdiction, and according to Police Chief Ron Christian, Maryville’s jurisdiction is no different.
“I don’t know if I could give you a number, but they’re very common. I think they are in almost any jurisdiction,” Christian said. “That’s one of the calls that causes a lot of problems because of the heightened emotions going on. They’re fairly frequent, probably not everyday, but several times a week.”
On an average day, over 20,000 domestic disturbance calls are made in the United States. Domestic disturbance calls aren’t just dangerous for the abused, it can also be a potentially violent situation for the responding officers. In 2020, the second highest cause of death was firearm-related deaths, and seven of those officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Lieutenant Deputy Director Mike Stolte said a tense or violent domestic argument can be triggered easily and can escalate quickly, with any number of reasons for any kind of argument, whether it be physical or verbal.
When a domestic disturbance call comes in, Christian said the first thing the situation calls for is safety, both the officers and the couple in question. They also have to see if any children are involved or in the house and make sure that they’re taken care of. Some incidents are easier to handle than others, but when a domestic disturbance call comes in, they never know what the situation is going to be like.
“We get [domestic disturbance calls] that get kind of ugly once in a while, but fortunately the amount of people that are hospitalized or killed out of domestic abuse cases are fairly low in our community,” Christian said. “But we get into some bad situations, particularly if there’s children involved. That always makes it a lot tougher to try to figure out what’s going on, and the emotions are even higher, and it adds a complicated layer to any dynamic.”
Christian said there are lots of reasons why a domestic disturbance call can come in. Financial issues are a large part of them, and another common reason would be arguments over child custody. Another factor at play is substance abuse, whether it causes the fight to begin or if nobody’s thinking clearly. Christian said lots of stressful situations can lead to a call coming in, mainly the stress of raising children and which parent those children will live with.
For advice on how to handle such manners, Christian said from the police’s point of view of the delicate situations, saying that the worst thing an abused person can do is not reach out for help.
“The fear that some people will run into is that they’re afraid that if they say something to someone that it makes the situation worse. But we would certainly encourage them to either reach out to law enforcement or to an advocacy center,” Christian said. “We believe that getting help from an outside source somewhere is really critical. Most of these situations don’t get better on their own, so we really encourage you to reach out to law enforcement or an advocacy center of some sort.”
Christian said domestic disturbance calls are a very tough situation with no easy answers. Emotions are very complicated and hard to deal with, especially when certain issues come up, such as childcare and housing issues.6
“I wish we can just give you a little check sheet. If you just follow these six steps, then everything works out great,” Christian said. “Life’s just not that easy.”
Domestic abuse is often thought of as physical abuse when more often than not it’s something else, like verbal abuse, emotional abuse or even financial abuse. Christian mentioned the challenge that emotional abuse cases can bring into a courtroom. It’s a lot harder to gather evidence for emotional and mental abuse, whereas physical abuse can be easily proved by a black eye or a bruised torso.
“Domestic violence and abuse covers a broad spectrum of whatever economic class you’re in. You can live in this mansion and still have issues, or you can live in the slums and have the same issues,” Stolte said.
Christian and Stolte said they encourage anyone who’s a victim of domestic abuse to reach out to either the police or an advocacy center.
