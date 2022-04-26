Many new improvements will be coming to Maryville in the future after City Council approved multiple contracts and agreements at its April 25 meeting.
One of the agreements brought to the Council was for a lease on equipment for the pilot water treatment plant. The agreement is with Intitech, Inc., which was recommended by HDR Engineering after its water treatment analysis was done in June 2020.
City Manager Greg McDanel said building this pilot plant is the first step in building a new water treatment plant.
“It is essentially an evaluation of the water treatment process with the equipment for a limited amount of time, under a limited scale, to determine the design condition for the full-scale implementation,” he said.
Building this pilot plant is a requirement from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in order to build a new water treatment plant. When the pilot plant is completed, it has to run for nine to 12 months. McDanel said the plant is planned to run from Aug. 15 to April 17, 2023, but is subject to change.
While the equipment for the pilot plant is going to cost just under $148,000, McDanel said the cost of a new water treatment plant is estimated to be around $32 million.
The city allocated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the pilot water plant, and the remainder of that money will go to working with an engineering firm to operate the plant and determine the design of the new plant.
Public Works Director Matt Smith came before the Council with a proposal for three contracts that will help with improvements from the public works department.
The first contract was with Circle K Door for the purchase and installation of two overhead doors for the water and sewer facility.
Circle K Door quoted the two doors at just over $17,000, and while the 2022 Fiscal Year Budget includes $19,000 for the water and sewer fund and was originally intended on replacing four of the overhead doors, Smith said due to rising prices on materials it was recommended that only two of the doors be replaced.
The second contract was with Dakota Sales & Machinery for the purchase of a John Deere 1445 II Mower in efforts to help maintain the trails around the city. The city is currently borrowing equipment from Nodaway County and Maryville Parks and Recreation.
“We have the Torrance Street Trail under construction, South Main under construction this year, it’s really important that we have some sort of equipment to maintain those trails,” McDanel said.
The purchase of the mower was not included in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, but the Street Maintenance Division of public works has been looking for a piece of equipment like this for several years. The money for this mower will come out of the $613,510.84 of unallocated ARPA funds.
The final proposal from public works was for a contract with Keller Construction Company, Inc., for the 2022 Asphalt Mill and Overlay Project. The streets being repaved with the asphalt will be South Charles Street from First Street to Thompson Street, North Market Street from First Street to Seventh Street, North Fillmore from Fourth to Seventh Street, West Seventh Street from North Main to Walnut Street, and North Main Street from Sixth Street to Lawn Avenue.
The funding for this project will come from the Capital Improvement Fund in the fiscal budget.
On top of the improvements the city is making, the Missouri Department of Transportation will be adding a one inch overlay on U.S. Highway 46 and First Street at some point this year.
OTHER BUSINESS:
Holly Cronk from Make it Maryville came to announce the farmers markets will be moved to The Hangar parking lot. For the opening of the new location of the market and to kick off the start of the weekly event, Cronk asked for the Council and McDanel to volunteer to be pied in the face to raise funds for the Advocacy Center. The members of the Council said they would attend.
The Council approved an agreement with Michael Vest for harvesting hay on city-owned property.
The Council approved a contract with VF Anderson Builders, LLC, for the installation of a concrete slab at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park.
The South Main Corridor Improvement Project is still ahead of schedule and it will start construction on curbs soon.
