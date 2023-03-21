Ten Squared Women of Nodaway County donated $8,700 to Northwest Missouri Docudrama. Docudrama is an organization that collaborates with first responders to create a real-life crash.
Docudrama is a nonprofit organization that creates an event for high schoolers, focusing on different distracted driving scenarios, including speeding, drunken driving, texting and driving and many more scenarios.
Angee Clements is the event coordinator for Docudrama. She said the actors in these scenarios are high school seniors, and it receives a lot of help from many health and safety departments.
“I am very fortunate that all of the first responders, Maryville Police Department, Maryville Fire Department, all the rescue squads from the county — they use this as a training event,” Clements said.
It has been around for 26 years, and the goal is to create the most realistic crash scene with smells, visuals and sounds. It hopes when students leave, the scenario sticks with them in a way that hopefully will help them be smarter drivers or stay away from drunken driving.
There was no Docudrama for three years. Clements said this was due to a change of management and COVID, and it didn’t have bleachers. Northwest stopped loaning bleachers, so the Docudrama had no way to host an event for 300 kids.
After its break, the Docudrama is now ready to put its educational event back on. It will be hosting this year's simulation at the Pickering Horse Show Arena in Pickering, Missouri, sponsored by the Pickering Lions Club. Clements said it is the perfect location with bleachers and the space needed to create a crash site.
She took over the docudrama and got a group of mothers who have lost children in accidents, including herself, together. They call themselves the Docudrama Mamas. When the Docudrama stopped in 2020, it donated all its funds to first responders and scholarships so Clements had nothing to start with.
“I literally had nothing to start, I had a great team of moms to help me but I had no funds,” Clements said.
That’s when Ten Squared Women got involved — a member of the Ten Squared Women recommended the Docudrama. Clements said it had five dollars in its account so the money donated came at the perfect time because it literally had nothing to start with.
The Ten Squared Women is a group that started in 2019, and the group currently has 86 members. Amanda Twaddle, founder of the group, said she has a passion for nonprofit work. Each year, it donates to four different organizations or causes, and each member donates $100 quarterly.
“I like that we were able to give and build up that account for them so that they are able to keep putting this on again for the students,” Twaddle said.
Twaddle said this event is important for high schoolers to see a real-life traumatic accident right in front of them. She had attended Docudrama in the past when she was a student in Maryville. Twaddle knew some of the moms in this group had lost children due to car accidents and were very passionate about this organization. She said she was happy to give to the organization so they could empower others.
The Docudrama can use this money to possibly hand out keychains or decals for students, but Clements said it is going to create a $1,000 scholarship for a school that has attended in the past. This scholarship will go out to students pursuing a career in the medical field.
In the past, the event was only available to sophomores because they are new drivers, and Clements said it was important to get its message across to beginner drivers. This year they will be hosting it for sophomores, juniors and seniors for 11 surrounding schools.
The event partners with first responders to stage a crash and the type of crash changes each year. It decides on what kind of crash to simulate based on what has been current in the news. In the past, they have used tractors, semi-truck trailers and car versus truck.
“This year we are looking at using a UTV like a side-by-side because there has been so many recent accidents,” Clements said.
Docudrama will be hosting its first event since the three-year break Oct. 4 at the Pickering Horse Arena. Clements said the Docudrama Mamas wouldn't be able to do this without the help from Pickering Horse Arena, Ten Squared Women and the first responders.
Clements said she doesn’t want other parents to know the pain she and what the other mothers went through when they lost their children. She hopes the kids understand they are not invincible, and these incidents aren’t predictable and happen fast.
“It’s different when it comes to a mom who really has had that trooper knock on their front door or make that call,” Clements said.
