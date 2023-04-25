The Plant House celebrated its annual spring open house April 22. A first come, first served, free meal consisting of pulled pork sandwiches and refreshments was provided, and the sales continued through April 23.
The Plant House is located north of Maryville at 24579 Business Highway 71 and is owned by Tim Janousek and Kelsey Bowlin. It has a selection of annuals, bulk and garden seeds, brambles, crowns, potatoes, bulbs, perennials, herbs, vegetables and succulents. Its seasonal hours on weekdays are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Plants, eggs and pottery selections are also available.
The annual spring open house has held a few different names in the past years such as “Customer Appreciation” and “Open House Sprinkler.”
Janousek spoke about the planning of the spring open house and said the annual spring open house and Mother's Day are the biggest sale days of the year.
“The planning happens the year before,” Janousek said. “We look at the calendar and the dates that we’d like to have it.”
Owners of The Plant House plan to make some changes this summer as well as planning some events with the Backyard Wine and Vine. Janousek said he would like to work on capital improvement plans and general maintenance tasks during the warmer months.
Annita Ecker is a manager at The Plant House, and said the first task she does in the morning is checking plants' moisture levels. Plants that are sitting in plug trays that are not yet for sale must be watered two to three times per day.
“You kind of judge your day and what our projects are for the week,” Ecker said. “‘What is going to be done? Such as getting ready for open house.”
The preparation for the spring open house consisted of trimming and weeding plants, making sure all items were priced and filling any hole where someone had taken a plant.
“A lot of cleaning up on the floors and the counters and trying to make everything look presentable,” Ecker said.
Terra Feick and her family attended and spoke about the spring open house saying they come every year.
“We get so excited to come out here and let them go through and pick out their favorite plants,” Feick said. “And, my kids love it so much.”
Janousek said The Plant House tries to do a lot of community outreach such as trying to work with the Northwest Clay Club. It is also hosting an adult program “How to Start a Vegetable Garden” at 7 p.m. May 18 at the Maryville Public Library.
“It is our way of showcasing everything we have,” Janousek said. “And showing the customers that we appreciate them.”
