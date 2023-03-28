Earlier in the year, Northwest announced there would be a compensation study performed, and faculty and staff would be getting a one-time retention payment.
Assistant Vice President of Human Resources Krista Barcus said the total compensation study will analyze the current pay and benefit practices.
“We just want to make sure by using a third-party vendor that we go out and make sure that by doing this analysis with other institutions within the region, that we’re being competitive, so that we can recruit and retain employees,” Barcus said.
The process that went into performing this study had several steps. A team was formed of Northwest faculty and staff to be on the request for proposal committee to help choose the company to perform the compensation study.
After the third-party vendor was chosen, data, including job descriptions, organizational structure and a list of positions at Northwest, were sent to the vendor for it to analyze and provide feedback. The vendor will come back with a proposal for steps that can be taken to be more competitive to ensure Northwest is in line with others in the industry.
“It was just to help us ensure that we have a true compensation philosophy and consistent practice when it comes to the pay of positions,” Barcus said.
There is not a set timeline for the study to be finished, but it started in January. Barcus said she hopes to have results and feedback to present to faculty, staff and the Board of Regents sometime by August or September.
In September 2022, the Board of Regents approved a $1,500 one-time retention payment for all full-time employees, both faculty and staff.
The criteria to receive this payment was that the employee had to be employed as of Oct. 1 and still employed as of Feb. 1, and they were not in an active Performance Improvement Plan.
Assistant Vice President of Finance Mary Collins said Northwest was able to use some of the money related to COVID to recognize some of the employees staying with Northwest.
“I really believe that the board gave that retention payment to recognize the people who are staying with the University, working through all of those things with us and doing it all for the good of the students at Northwest,” Collins said.
This is a one-time payment, and Barcus said there is no plan to budget something like this payment again.
Collins said though Northwest did not have to do reductions because of COVID, recruiting new people is always difficult.
Barcus said both of these initiatives will help Northwest and its faculty and staff. She said Northwest’s Leadership Team has its focus on what it can do for Northwest’s people going forward.
“I think the biggest thing for both of these initiatives is we’re really trying to, as a strategic investment, focus on our people,” Barcus said. “... We think that these two initiatives really speak volumes to the value that we put into our employees.”
