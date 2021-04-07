Northwest announced April 6 that the University will implement a one-time adjustment to GPA requirements for admission-based merit scholarships.
In an email to students Tuesday, the University said it will reduce the GPA requirement for the renewal of certain scholarships by 0.5 points. A scholarship that normally requires a 3.5 cumulative GPA will now require a 3.0 for renewal entering the 2021-22 academic year.
A complete list of scholarships eligible for the one-time reduced GPA requirement can be found on the Northwest website.
The University is calling the move “an investment in student success.” Throughout the past academic year, a campaign known as “Bearcats Together” has worked to assist students impacted by COVID-19. This decision, the April 6 email said, is another way Northwest hopes to provide relief.
“We hope this adjustment will provide some degree of reprieve as you complete the spring 2021 term and work toward your goal of graduating,” the email read.
The Northwest Office of Scholarships and Financial Assistance will begin the evaluation process for scholarship renewal beginning mid-May, after spring 2021 grades have been finalized and submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.