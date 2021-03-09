Northwest students’ education was still mostly unaffected by COVID-19 Feb. 23, 2020, when Amaud Arbery was shot and killed while on a run in a Georgia suburb. Students were in the midst of their extended spring break March 13, 2020, when Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers during a raid of her Kentucky apartment. Students had been finished with online finals for three weeks May 25, 2020, when George Floyd was killed after Minneapolis police forces restrained him in response to an allegation Floyd had used counterfeit money.
All of these events and more propelled race to the forefront of the national political climate and turned the Northwest community’s attention toward the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
N’ninah Freelon, a diversity coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, was still training for her new position when the pandemic forced Northwest to cancel in-person classes and move completely virtual in March 2020.
“I just thought it was going to be something quick. I did not think it would be a yearlong thing,” Freelon said.
Meanwhile, Associate Provost of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett was in meetings with Northwest leadership to “gauge the impact” of COVID-19 and plan for the DI office to host virtual events through the end of the semester and into the summer.
Just days after Floyd’s death, a video surfaced on social media of an apparent mocking of his death by two Lee’s Summit High School graduates, one of whom was set to attend Northwest in the fall.
This video and Northwest’s response led to various social media posts across many platforms under the hashtags #ICantBreatheatNWMSU and #blackatNWMSU, among others, that coincided with local Black Lives Matter protests. These posts came from current students, former students and others in the Northwest community detailing incidents of racism and microaggressions at the University.
One student said they had heard their professor say they “missed white supremacy,” another had seen signs with racial slurs on someone’s dorm door. One former professor said they decided to leave the University because of constant microaggressions, another had overheard colleagues spouting racial epithets with no repercussions.
“I don’t think anything that was written on social media shocked us,” Mallett said. “As we read it we basically said, ‘Yup, we remember that situation. Yup, we remember that situation.’”
Many of the posts reminded Freelon of incidents she experienced as a Black female at Northwest. It was only six months prior that Freelon had been in the shoes of the students who had experienced racism at Northwest as she was finishing up her undergraduate degree. Those social posts really hit home, she said.
The stories on social media placed a spotlight on the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and allowed them to shine a light on the issues marginalized students face on campus and open a dialogue with the administration on how they were able to address the problem.
As the light was focused on them, Freelon, Mallett and the rest of the DI office started getting to work. As a diversity coordinator, Freelon deals mainly in programming. She started a book club swiftly after the wave of social posts in order to foster more discussions on race in America.
Freelon also spoke before the President’s Advisory Council on Discrimination, not only speaking of her concerns as a diversity coordinator but also her concerns as a Black woman in the community.
Freelon described the spotlight as both a positive and a negative.
“It is kind of a slap in the face that something huge has to happen for people to take action,” Freelon said of the increased attention.
Students, including Freelon herself, have been facing these issues of discrimination and bias for years, she said, and it never felt like it was a priority for anyone to do anything about it until the summer of 2020.
Numerous entities reached out to the DI office with plans on how they would be proceeding toward the goal of making Northwest more equitable. Mallett wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page.
“The one thing about attacking issues of race is that if you try to go about this by yourself, you will never accomplish anything,” Mallett said.
The reason many students felt like nothing had been done was not necessarily due to a lack of investigation into the microaggressions and racial bias faced on campus, Mallett said. Many of the incidents did not rise to the level of a Title VI violation.
For an incident to rise to the level of a Title VI violation, the discrimination and bias has to be targeted. A person on campus yelling a racial epithet at the bell tower without targeting a particular person or group of people would not be considered a Title VI violation, Mallett said.
To combat this, the Office of Title IX and Equity launched the Bearcat Equity Program in fall 2020 to give members of the Northwest community a place to report misconduct, discrimination and bias of any kind.
The program is designed to make sure that any incidents of bias or discrimination are reported and receive a response, said Will Sabio, assistant vice president of Title IX and Equity.
Last semester alone, the program received 15 reports, all of which were closed. Each report was addressed and had proper actions taken.
The response from Title IX and Equity Office can be anywhere from racial bias training conducted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to a formal Title IX complaint being filed depending on the incident that occurred and the evidence surrounding it.
Even though Diversity and Inclusion had continued operations since the initial lockdown in March 2020, the office struggled to adapt its normal events to a virtual-friendly format. It took them until the fall to really grasp it, Mallett said.
Zoom fatigue and priorities have caused downturns in event attendance, but that is only natural, Mallett said.
“To ask a student to be on Zoom for classes for three to five hours a day and then say, ‘Hey come back and be on Zoom for another hour and a half to two hours,’ I think that’s asking a lot out of a student,” Mallett said.
Both Mallett and Freelon don’t measure success for the DI office by numbers. They said there is no final statistic or amount of attendance at an event that will show that Diversity and Inclusion reached its goal because the goal is an ongoing pursuit.
Mallett and Freelon want people of all backgrounds, races and genders to feel safe and secure at Northwest. Both said progress is being made, but that the goal of making everyone feel safe and secure is one that is ongoing and has no definitive or measurable end.
While both acknowledged its impact, they pushed back against the notion that COVID-19 and its subsequent effects on event attendance and other aspects of life have slowed progress for Diversity and Inclusion.
Freelon saw the pandemic speed up change in some areas, especially at the beginning of the summer. People were at home with “nothing better to do” so they were forced to read and learn about the deaths of Floyd and Taylor, among other things. People had to slow down and consider what was happening instead of going about their normal lives, Freelon said.
Mallett said he has seen signs of hope spring up during the pandemic. Local businesses have signed up to participate in implicit bias training. Maryville’s City Council listened to his presentations and want to work with him to make the community more equitable. Many of these signs of hope would not have been possible a year ago, Mallett said.
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is still very much busy with programming and is constantly evaluating how it’s working. Plans of action, events and training are receiving feedback and input on their value and effectiveness.
The DI office and its pursuits have changed much within the last year, but for both Freelon and Mallett, there is no finish line that comes with the end of the pandemic or academic semester. As much as the coronavirus has changed perceptions and issues of discrimination and bias, its possible eradication will not change what was brought to light during its tenure. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will still have work to do.
“It took years and years and years and years for underrepresented and marginalized populations to be as underrepresented and marginalized as they are, and it’s going to take years and years and years to reverse that,” Freelon said.
