The last Student Senate meeting of the fall semester Nov. 29 covered many possible changes for the coming semester. The Information Technology Department and University Police Department discussed changes that will be coming to Northwest.
Director of Technology Services Merlin Miller brought a model of a computer that could replace the current computers. Normally there is more than one model, but the pricing for the HP computers did not change and was cheaper than the Dell option. Every three years the computers are replaced, and the next time this happens is in fall 2023.
Miller said he brought this earlier than usual to get a head start on ordering the computers.
“With all the funds getting stuff in right now we feel we want to order either the end of December or first part of January just to have enough lead time to make sure nothing happens that we do not have here and ready by fall,” Miller said.
Any full time student can get a new computer in the fall. It is not required for students to get the newer laptop. The old laptops normally go to surplus or part time students.
Lieutenant Amanda Cullin discussed the changes to parking permits and the surrounding operations.
Tickets will no longer be charged to student accounts. The tickets will be able to be paid with debit or credit cards straight away. This new portal will be implemented in January 2023. The University Police Department is also looking into payment plans for students with financial difficulties, but there is not a definite payment plan.
“What we are trying to do is increase accessibility as well as transparency,” Cullin said.
There will be a new Northwest Parking Portal that can be found on the Northwest website. Students will be able to view more detailed ticket information. There is also a chance at getting appeals in the new system so students can see where the appeal is in the process.
Garrison Kennedy stepped down from secretary and Jaelee Pittel was nominated. She was sworn in with two other new members of Senate, Panhellenic Representative Carmen Perdew and Interfraternity Council Representative Brendon Engeman.
There were two bylaw changes presented. The Senate voted to remove the two-hour community service requirement and change it to all members must attend one Senate affiliated service per semester.
The next change was to add a co-sponsorship with departments when it directly impacts and involves students. The motion did not pass. The Martin Luther King event is still receiving a contribution of $2,000.
Sigma Phi Epsilon requested $593.64 for hotel costs at the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association. The $250 registration fee was paid for by Campus Recreation. The full amount was appropriated. Phi Sigma Kappa requested a reimbursement of $1,486.58 for the Shonk Leadership School, and Senate appropriated the full amount.
The Wildlife Club requested $1,460 to go to the Missouri Natural Resource Conference and was appropriated the full amount. Cyber Defense Club requested $500 for the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition and was appropriated the full amount.
