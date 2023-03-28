Anaya Walker, a Northwest senior art student, took an internship position to assist in opening an art exhibition known as “Art of Healing Galleries” in Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
The exhibition was founded by Karen Britt, a Northwest assistant professor for various art classes, as well as Megan Jennings, director of St. Joseph’s St. Francis Foundation. Britt also acted as a mentor to Walker for this project. The current exhibition is open until April 7. The spring 2023 exhibition, containing new art pieces, is next, opening 7 p.m. April 20. All are welcome to both of these exhibitions.
Hearing about the exhibition made Walker reflect on how she as a child was freaked out by hospitals, but the stickers and vibrant colors of the hospital comforted her.
Walker said she wanted to be a part of the exhibition because she thought about how it would help comfort others that come to the hospital, whether due to them being sick, visiting a patient or other reasons.
“I want to help with this because I know how much it meant to me when I was little seeing art in the hospital,” Walker said.
This exhibition was created with not only the purpose to help patients and hospital staff, but Northwest art students as well. The students gain an opportunity through this exhibition to turn in work and have it chosen for the exhibition in competition with other artists, including professionals.
Walker said she worked as the intern for this exhibition for administrative experience. This experience is important to her as her desired future professions need those skills.
“(The internship) was just giving me a chance to get a working environment to prepare me (for) after school,” Walker said. “It’s also opened other doors for me that I wouldn’t have got if I didn’t take this opportunity.”
Britt helped Walker through this internship through her mentorship. They had at least one meeting weekly and kept in touch with each other. It was important to Britt that her mentorship gave Walker “guardrails” for her work, but also that Walker had the opportunity to be independent.
Walker was involved with the whole exhibition making process. She designed posters requesting entries for the exhibition and was the first person the public would get in touch with to ask questions or submit work.
When making the timeline for the exhibition, Walker and Britt looked to Jennings to figure out when things needed to be set up and taken down in the exhibition. Working backwards, Walker and Britt figured out the opening date first and then figured out the other dates afterwards.
“So, we check with all parties to make sure that the dates we set up give enough time for the jurors to go through all the art,” Walker said. “So, everyone has enough time to get things done, basically. But (we) make sure we stick to the timeline as much as we can, too.”
When the exhibition was finally put together, both Walker and Britt said they were happy with the results. Walker said witnessing the people attending opening night, forming groups to discuss the art and chatting with them to learn what they thought about the art was exhilarating.
“At the opening, you get to interact with the artists who are displaying work,” Britt said. “So, you get to see their experience, the impression that the exhibition has made on them. And that’s really exciting.”
