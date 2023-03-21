The Children’s Business Fair was held March 18 at the First Baptist Church hosted by the Maryville Public Library. It included crafts, foods and toys being sold by children of ages 8-16.
At the fair, 38 booths were set up with different businesses, making it one of the largest turnouts since the event was first held five years ago. All the businesses there had signed up to be a part of this event. Community members were welcome to come in and shop. There were also judges invited by the library to give feedback to the businesses.
One of the businesses was Karina’s Greenhouse. It was selling plants and donated some of the profits to the New Nodaway Humane Society. Business owner Karina Wall, 11, said she loves plants and decided to donate because she loves cats and dogs.
“Dogs and cats need homes, so donating will help them find homes,” Wall said.
Wall plans on continuing her business and giving back to the community when she can attend other events like this, such as Junk for Jesus, an event for people to sell things at a local church. She wants people to be able to build a good garden, and her business can be their first step.
A lot of work is put into these businesses, most of them being handmade crafts. Another business owner at the fair was Mary Davis. She said she works anywhere from two to eight hours on her crochet animals and chapstick holders.
Davis said her favorite part of the event was going around to the other booths and talking to people to see what they are selling. She plans on continuing this business because it is one of her favorite hobbies.
Judge Jill Heddinger said they look at different aspects to come up with a score for each business. They look at marketing, financial strategy and overall presentation.
“My favorite part of judging has been talking with each business owner,” Heddinger said. “We have a lot of very financially sound, creative entrepreneurs coming up through the ranks. It’s been exciting to hear their ideas and their business plans.”
Many of the children had support systems, including parents and other adult figures helping them out. Cody Peters was there to support his friend's daughter who was selling baked goods.
“They have to do everything themselves, they can’t have help,” Peters said. “You can give them pointers, but learning the business aspect of it and having to pay taxes and everything after it, I think it’s awesome.”
The children involved in this event were given the opportunity to work on their business skills and receive feedback from others to help them grow and be successful. Many of the kids said they would be continuing their businesses at similar events.
Heddinger said this was a good opportunity for the children participating in the fair. She said the community has been very supportive with a large turnout. Holly Cronk said the fair was a huge success.
The fair is also called a pop-up market and is an annual event that the library will continue to host for opportunities in the years to come.
“This was a great opportunity to build entrepreneurs in our community,” Heddinger said.
