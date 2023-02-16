“There’s a story that goes, the person that plants the tree doesn't benefit from the shade that goes to come after it,” Northwest presidential candidate Lance Tatum said. That story serves as an analogy to how Tatum sees leadership at a university: plant seeds of improvement to make an institution better even if he’s not there to see it.
Tatum was the final of four candidates to visit campus during the month on Feb. 16 and, despite the ice and snow, participated in multiple forums and toured campus buildings throughout the day.
Tatum said he and his wife, Jill, were excited to see the cold weather, coming all the way from Alabama for the visit. Tatum is the senior vice chancellor at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. He has spent the majority of his life in the south, earning his bachelors and masters from Troy State University and his doctorate in sport management from Florida State University.
Since then, the last 28 years of his life have been dedicated to enhancing the education experience for others. The first 10 of those years he spent teaching sports and fitness management.
“My life changed because of education,” Tatum said. “I was on a trajectory that would have never led to this moment and because I was able to connect with faculty at a university, it changed the way in which I've lived my life. I had opportunities given to me that I didn’t know were available.”
His passion for sports sparked when he was young, but he said the first time he was really noticed by a teacher outside of athletics was in his 10th grade English class.
“I will forever remember Barbara Hicks,” he said. “She changed my life. She saw something in me that had nothing to do with my ability to participate in athletics, but she saw something in me that had to do with leadership.”
That may have been the first time he was noticed for his leadership, but not the last, as he’s held many different administrative positions in his career. Starting as a teacher and moving to a faculty athletics representative, he has since climbed the ladder to the vice chancellor position and is looking to take the next step in his career as president of a university.
In his previous positions, his main goal was to make an impact on student’s lives just as his teachers had done for him.
“What I’d like to be able to bring … into Northwest is a deep passion for student success, and a deep understanding of what it takes to create that type of connection to students,” he said.
A part of helping students make a connection is an institution’s ability to help students find a community they want to be a part of. Tatum was asked many questions about his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
During his time at the Montgomery, Alabama, campus of Troy, Tatum was responsible for the first Juneteenth celebration in Alabama, the Rosa Parks Museum, and implementing the Hellen Keller Lecture Series, a program that focused on individuals with sensory disabilities and discussions surrounding hardships they face in the community.
“In my eyes, you know, diversity talks about the opportunity to be a part of the perspective,” he said. “... It's a deliberate process, you know. You have to be intent and looking for opportunities that will attract students from outside of Maryville, outside of this county. And then when you get them here, you have to make sure there's opportunity for them to get engaged and get involved.”
At Troy, Tatum is involved in international enrollment and recruitment, something Northwest has focused on in recent years. With the decrease in first-time student enrollment throughout the country, he said he has experience trying to diversify where institutions look for different types of students.
Tatum said after finding those students, it goes back to connections. He said students need to find a place they feel they belong on campus and way to do that is through activities that involve them in order for them.
A part of that home is the community in which people are surrounded by. With that, some members of the University and throughout the community have felt divided since the announcement of former Northwest President John Jasinski’s departure. When asked about how he would deal with that type of disconnect, he said would focus on trust and transparency.
“I'm always reminded of this statement, great universities stir great emotions,” Tatum said. “And those great emotions are connected to history, tradition, but they're also connected to people. I think the important thing is for whomever the next president here at Northwest, is to make sure that those groups who feel like they need some healing are given an opportunity to do that.”
Relationships are something Tatum likes to focus on. Whether that be with students, faculty or community members, he said he thinks it’s important to be someone people can talk to. Tatum said he didn’t want to be the kind of president no one knows. He wants people to say hi when they see him off and around campus.
“It goes back to relationships and building relationships and communicating to the different constituencies outside,” he said. “But I think it's important to understand that a president has got to continuously engage and connect to outside groups.”
Having spent nearly the last three decades in higher education, meeting students almost every day, he said this position is more than just the next step in his career, it’s what he’s meant to do.
“This is not just a job for me,” he said. “This is a real calling. Higher education, for me, is something that I'm passionate about, and I'm passionate about students. … I want people to know I'm not just looking for a job. I'm looking for a place that I can impact, and then I can make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.